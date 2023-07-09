Home » 3 people injured in traffic accident in Samsun – Current News
News

3 people injured in traffic accident in Samsun – Current News

by admin
3 people injured in traffic accident in Samsun – Current News

The accident occurred at the Samsun-Ankara highway Havza Bus Terminal Junction. Eren Yıldız, who was going from Samsun to Ankara direction, 05 ACP 376 plate jeep 55 AJE 163 plate car driven by Ali Sağlam, who was traveling in the same direction, was under the direction of Furkan Ak.i 55 AFT 494 plate ounable to stop on the slippery road after the rain in tomobil 55 car with AJE 163 plate hit.

Neslihan, Derya and Kadriye Ak from the same family were injured in the accident. The injured were taken to the Havza State Hospital by the medical teams who came to the scene. An investigation into the accident has been initiated.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Councilors analyze budget addition for the Comptroller's Office

You may also like

Heavy rains in North India, more than 22...

Man Confesses to Brutal Murder of Pregnant Partner:...

British police seize more than 700 weapons in...

The Enriching and Diverse Summer Tourism Market: Cultural...

Positive long-term prospects for emerging markets From Benzinga...

Jhelum: Cylinder explosion in hotel, six people died

Eight thousand people confined: the ELN armed strike...

Millionaires Refuse To Spend On These 5 Things...

How much money will the victims of the...

They discover a new species of frog in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy