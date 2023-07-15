Home » 3 people who entered the promotion station in Antalya died – Current News
The event of Antalya Dosemealti your district is Nakedli neighborhood Sultan Fatih Mehmet Caddesi It happened around 22:00. According to the information received, a citizen who heard the cry for help of 2 workers from ASAT, who entered the promotion station for maintenance, entered the promotion station. Health and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene upon the notification of the people around.

In the study, ASAT employees Emin Akyüz and Fırat Çiçek and Mahmut Y. The dead bodies of the citizens were removed from the promotion station. While the possibility that 3 people may have been electrocuted or poisoned by the gas was emphasized, the bodies were kept in order to investigate the exact cause of death. Antalya Forensic Medicine Institute Morgue removed.

