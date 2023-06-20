Home » 3 scavengers died due to poisonous gas during cleaning in Khanpur
3 scavengers died due to poisonous gas during cleaning in Khanpur

3 scavengers died due to poisonous gas during cleaning in Khanpur

Tuesday June 20, 2023, 8:31 pm

Khanpur (Amat News) 3 dustmen died due to suffocation due to poisonous gas while cleaning sewage lines in Feroza area. 3 dustmen died of suffocation due to poisonous gas while cleaning sewage lines in Feroza area of ​​Khanpur city of Rahim Yar Khan district.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, who is in charge of the deaths of dust collectors, took notice and ordered an investigation into the incident while seeking a report from Commissioner Bahawalpur Division.

The Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab while expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the families of the deceased workers said that action should be taken after identifying those responsible for negligence in not taking necessary safety measures.

