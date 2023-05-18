3 Things To Follow In The Markets From Investing.com

© Reuters



Investing.com – US stocks rose Wednesday on hopes that Congress can agree on raising the debt ceiling, allowing the US to avoid the possibility of defaulting on its debt.

Lawmakers are still busy finalizing the details after Tuesday’s meeting at the White House, but could reach an agreement in the coming days.

The discussion has been going on for weeks, ever since the government officially hit the $31.4 trillion ceiling in January. The Treasury has since been working to get around the cap, but if no deal is reached it could run out of options by early June.

President Joe Biden will travel to Japan and the G-7 meeting of world leaders this weekend and said he will hold a press conference on Sunday to update on the progress of the talks.

Retail stock earnings continue as Walmart reports Thursday. Companies reporting next week will include Kohl’s (NYSE:), Costco (NASDAQ:), and specialty chains including Ralph Lauren (NYSE:) and Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:).

Here are three factors to follow on Wall Street:

1. Walmart

The largest US retailer Walmart Inc (NYSE:) is expected to report earnings per share of $1.31 on revenue of $148.7 billion. Analysts will listen to data on consumer behavior and purchasing trends.

2. Ali Baba

E-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE:) is expected to post a profit of $9.51 on revenue of $208.8 billion.

3. Applied Materials

Chip manufacturing equipment maker Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ) is expected to post earnings per share of $1.84 on revenue of $6.39 billion.

