3 tips for improved workflows in patient management with draw.io and Confluence

Have you been working with the same workflows around patients for a while now? Then ask yourself the honest question: When was the last time you actually reflected on it? Anything we do for a long time eventually becomes a habit. At some point, every move, every path works, everything runs almost automatically (this is similar to the autopilot thing in our last article). But the crucial question is: Are the processes still such that they meet both the needs of the patients and those of your team?

Whether in the hospital. a doctor’s office, a nursing service or any other point in the healthcare system: It is extremely important that you regularly evaluate the workflows that involve people who rely on medical care. This also includes asking why the processes are the way they are. This way you can quickly find out what is going well and where there is room for improvement.

In this article we will give you some tips on how to carry out these processes with the help of draw.io can optimize.

We will also show you examples of the questions you should ask when you examine the previous processes. By identifying where there are weak points, you can take countermeasures and save time and money. Above all, it benefits the patients who benefit from the improved processes – as well as your team.

Feel free to download the 30-day, free trial version of draw.io, then you can implement any of our tips yourself!

Tip 1: Identify pain points and inefficient steps in your workflows

If you map your patient-related processes in draw.io, your teams can keep an eye on all processes as a whole. And beyond that, it is possible to focus on specific sections within a process and discuss the details.

You can work together as a team on the flowcharts of your processes

Identify pain points and inefficient steps within workflows, e.g. B. missing or redundant steps, and adapt your processes accordingly.

In order to clearly identify any pain points that may exist, it is a good exercise for the team to examine your current processes using various questions.

Image 1: Overview – flowchart of the desired, entire patient booking system

Image 2: “Zoom-in” a specific point within the process in draw.io

Tip 2: Ask the right questions

Asking the right questions is a great way to find out whether current processes are truly viable – and whether they meet the needs of patients and staff.

Here is an exemplary collection in this context:

1. What is the desired goal of this patient workflow?

The goal is the crux of every process. All the steps that make up the process must be put together with the goal in mind. The goal should be in line with the overarching mission of your organization.

A goal could be, for example: “We provide a simple, intuitive booking system that patients can use to book an appointment.”

2. Who is in charge of this process?

Once the goal is clear, it is equally important to find a team member to take ownership of this process. This person then monitors the entire process and evaluates it regularly to check whether everything is still working. If this is no longer the case, the person responsible sets up a team meeting in which the process can be discussed and ways can be sought to further improve it.

It is often sufficient if the stakeholders, i.e. everyone who carries out certain steps within the process, are invited to these meetings (i.e. the entire team may not have to be there). In our example, the booking system in question is used in particular by colleagues at patient registration and the shift manager. So these people should definitely have a seat at the table.

3. Is the current patient workflow understandable and understandable for everyone?

As mentioned above and in the last blog post, people tend to no longer question what they are used to or to carry out things more or less automatically. Therefore, we often assume that once a process has been implemented, everyone can understand it and support it – especially if you are responsible for this process. Nevertheless, it is possible that there are colleagues who adhere to the workflow but do not fully understand it.

Flowcharts – or flow diagrams – can be understood almost completely intuitively. They break down complex information in a way that makes it easier to understand. So if it turns out at some point that the processes are not clear to everyone involved, it should be discussed and the ambiguities resolved BEFORE the process in question is optimized.

In addition, before a revision, you should first check where everyone involved stands. Only if everyone fully understands the processes and can raise and clarify any questions can this avoid misunderstandings and thus frustration further down the line.

4. Does every process step contribute to the defined goal?

Once everyone involved is “on board” and has developed an understanding of the process, the individual steps of the process should be examined. Now it is decided what is retained and what is no longer needed or needed in a different form – figuring this out can be a real challenge. Incorporating Lean Principles at this time can be extremely helpful.

If you are discussing a very specific step within the process, the first thing you should clarify is whether it is a necessary step. If this is not the case, this could be an argument for no longer using the step in the future. However, if, after you have adapted the process, a situation arises in which it turns out that the step you removed was actually beneficial, it can be reintegrated at any time. Later in this article, you’ll see how draw.io’s Revision History allows you to revise changes you’ve made to your flowchart.

5. How often should you review a patient workflow?

This is usually decided by the process owner(s). In the end, it all comes down to the process itself and the steps within it. Some processes change rarely, while others have a shorter half-life and need to be adjusted as soon as new information becomes available.

Tip 3: Use smart draw.io features for your patient workflows

With the questions listed above, you can take a critical look at your processes and discover potential for optimization.

Now it’s time to build your processes from the ground up and give your team members access to them. Because: You will achieve the best results when you can work on the workflow together. With the following features you can ensure that you can collaborate easily, securely and flexibly:

Editable Diagram

When you use draw.io in Confluence, you can easily create and embed flowcharts, other types of diagrams, and other visualizations into your Confluence pages. There they are accessible to your team at any time and can be edited and changed as desired.

Image 3: draw.io diagrams can easily be inserted into existing Confluence pages.

Image 4: The final diagram embedded in the Confluence page

Revision History

Did the flowchart look completely different last time? Using the revision history, you can quickly find out who changed what and when. If there are changes that don’t correspond to what you agreed to in your meetings, you can simply revert the diagram to an earlier version.

Figure 5: Example revision history

Secure chart creation

All your draw.io diagrams are saved in Confluence. You decide who has access to the site – in addition to defined colleagues, you can also allow external guests.

Image 6: You can open and restrict access to your page and therefore your diagram as you wish.

Collaborate in real time or asynchronously

All team members with whom you share your diagrams – i.e. the corresponding Confluence pages – can collaborate on them. What’s practical is that this also works in real time, for example during a brainstorming session on individual steps of the workflow – so everyone involved can record their own ideas and develop them further together. Of course, everyone can also contribute asynchronously, be it in the form of a comment for another team member or simply making changes to the diagram.

Image 7: Real-time collaboration on a draw.io diagram (the team members are represented by the arrows in different colors)

Simply the best!

Whether you’re optimizing existing patient-related processes or setting out to introduce new workflows, we hope this blog article helps you steer your team’s discussions in an effective direction.

By identifying pain points and asking the right questions, you will be “rewarded” with robust, functioning flowcharts and visualizations that are created from the input of the colleagues involved and take into account their needs and perspectives. This allows you to develop the processes that work best for you, which are both up to date and tailored to your goals.

