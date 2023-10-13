Home » 3-year-old forgotten on school bus, assistant fired – News
The company that manages the school bus service for the Falcone-Borsellino institute in the San Paolo district of Bari has fired the chaperone who, yesterday morning, did not notice the presence of a three-year-old child on the bus, leaving the little one in the middle for a few hours instead of letting him into class. The driver was instead suspended from service. The Councilor for Public Education of the Municipality of Bari, Paola Romano, announced the opening of an internal investigation.

