30 Individuals Arrested in Bust of Human Trafficking Network in El Salvador

30 People Arrested in Raids Targeting Human Trafficking Network

In a major operation carried out by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) on Thursday, July 6, a total of 30 individuals were apprehended across multiple departments in El Salvador. The suspects are accused of being part of a criminal network dedicated to the illegal trafficking of people. The raids were conducted in the departments of La Paz, San Vicente, Usulután, Metapán, Ahuachapán, and San Salvador.

According to the FGR, a total of 43 arrest warrants were issued, with the remaining suspects being captured during the early morning hours. The operation, which is still ongoing, has already led to the identification and rescue of approximately 119 victims, according to a statement by the prosecutor.

The detainees face charges related to the crimes of illegal trafficking of people and involvement in illegal groups. The FGR has identified the criminal organization as “Paisa”, consisting of six leaders, nine individuals who promoted emigration, and 28 others responsible for housing, transporting, and guiding the victims along the perilous journey to the United States.

Authorities have confirmed that four of the six leaders have been apprehended. Among those captured are Elías Eduardo Serrano, Adán Orellana, Jarol Ariel Jiménez, José Mario Mejía Villalobos, Manuel de Jesús Orellana, Ramiro de Jesús Menjívar, Víctor Alfonso López, Jessica Marine Hernández, Alfredo Giovanny Pineda, José Ángel Andrade, and Melvin Antonio Alfaro.

It has been revealed by the FGR that the victims paid between $10,000 and $15,000 to enter the United States illegally, exploiting blind spots on the border. The criminal network capitalized on vulnerable individuals seeking a better life and took advantage of their desperate situation.

During the operation, law enforcement officials seized $18,000 in cash and confiscated five vehicles believed to be connected to the illegal activities of the network.

The arrest of these individuals marks a crucial milestone in the fight against human trafficking in El Salvador. As the operation continues, the authorities are committed to bringing all those involved in this heinous crime to justice.

In related news, former mayor of San Francisco Menéndez in Ahuachapán, who was part of an illicit human trafficking structure, has been sentenced to 76 years in prison. Additionally, a trial has been ordered for 51 individuals accused of engaging in illegal human trafficking. Despite these efforts, there are still concerns that legislation against human trafficking in the country remains insufficient and progress in this area has been slow.

