30 measures, an action plan for the Linz climate

How can the quality of life in urban areas be maintained and perhaps even improved in the face of climate change? The new climate change adaptation concept of the city of Linz, which was decided at yesterday’s municipal council meeting, is intended to provide answers to this question.

As reported, the decision was preceded by a number of debates. Finally, the ÖVP and FPÖ abstained on individual points. The VP criticized in advance that cycle paths should not be expanded based on a heat plan. Rather, the mobility perspective must be decisive for their establishment.

The awkwardly formulated point “Improve and expand the cycle path network according to the heat risk map to prioritized areas, including the cycle strategy” is one of the 30 measures of the action plan that was also decided yesterday. Part of this is also the development of a heat emergency plan, the creation of a master plan for “walking”, the revision of the 10-point checklist for high-rise buildings, the continuation of the tree planting offensive and the development of a system for damage monitoring of climate impacts.

"A milestone"

“In order to be able to counter climate change and its effects, we are breaking new ground and are also pulling together across departments. In addition to the adaptation concept that has now been decided, the city is also working intensively on a climate neutrality concept. Both are necessary for Linz to become climate-friendly and maintain its high quality of life “, Mayor Klaus Luger (SP) is pleased.

This is also how City Councilor Eva Schobesberger (Greens) sees it: “The adaptation concept is a milestone in Linz’s climate work. It will be an important basis for keeping our city worth living in in the long term and for converting it in a climate-friendly manner. The action program will ensure that the findings are immediately into practical work. The focus is on climate-friendly urban and mobility development as well as urban greening.”

