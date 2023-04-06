7
81% of the article is still covered.
Because small clinics only have a few births, they can hardly finance their offer with flat-rate case fees and have to close their obstetrics departments in many places. On the one hand, this is desired because the treatment options are better in larger clinics. On the other hand, it is a problem, especially for women in rural areas, because they have to accept longer travel times to give birth.
81% of the article is still covered.
See also Volpiano, six months of disqualification to the coach Lorenzo Parisi for a knee to the opponent technician