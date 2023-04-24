$30 million reward for information on criminal attack on police in Pailitas

In the Extraordinary Security Council, in the municipality of Pailitas, they analyzed the events that occurred on Saturday night against the National Police patrol and agreed to offer a reward of up to 30 million pesos for information on those responsible for the criminal attack.

Colonel Luis Exberto León, commander of the Police in Cesar, rejected what happened against the patrol of the institution that injured second lieutenant Eduar Meriño Arrieta, who has 18 years of service in the institution, and fortunately is out of danger.

For this reason, in coordination with local and departmental authorities, a reward of up to 30 million pesos is being offered to strengthen the judicial process with the Prosecutor’s Office and find those responsible for this terrorist act. “We are attentive to Gaula service lines 165 and lines 123,” said the colonel.

Carlos Javier Toro, mayor of the municipality of Pailitas, asked the departmental authorities and public forces to continue intervening in the territory. “We call on the public to collaborate in providing information that leads to locating the material authors of the attack and to clarify what happened.”



The National Police and the Army were asked to increase the footing of force, however, it stands out that from the most recent events that occurred in Pailitas convincing results have been achieved and several people are being prosecuted. “We will not cease our voice before the national government to consolidate peace in our territory that allows the people of Pailete to regain confidence in the institutions and public forces,” he said.

This event has caused commotion in the municipality of Pailitas, a town that last year also suffered similar events, in addition to being under siege by armed groups.

Related