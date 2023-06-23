30% reduction in road accidents in Santa Monica and La Pradera

Traffic accidents in the Santa Mónica and La Pradera area decreased by 30% since the implementation of the road changes on streets 20, 22, 23 and 24 of La Pradera.

“The reason was motivated by a technical justification; It is no secret to anyone that having conflicting flows is a fact that generates accidents, as detailed in Carrera 21 in the section between Calle 21 and Carrera 24, where accidents by vehicles that made overtaking maneuvers were constant.” explained Rodrigo Alberto Perlaza Vidal, administrative director of Transit and Mobility of Dosquebradas.

Another factor that was identified as contributing to the accidents was the difficulty in vehicular crossings, since drivers often focused on only one direction of the road and their visibility was obstructed by other vehicles.

In this sense, the reorganization of the roads, through the implementation of changes in carreras 21 and 19, seeks to improve road safety and reduce the risk of collisions.

In addition, it was agreed with the merchants of the Makro sector, that the auxiliary road of Simón Bolívar avenue, located between 14th street and 17th street, would return to its previous state until the well-known place called “señor patata”.

