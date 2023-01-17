Since last Monday morning, more than 300 peasants in the rural area of ​​Vista Hermosa, Metathey have retained 30 militaryamong whom appear two sergeants and a corporal.

The facts were presented on the sidewalks Caño Ánimas and Caño Alto Cafrewhere the governor of Meta, Juan Guillermo Zuluagahe spoke about it, revealing the reasons why the peasants have detained the uniformed men.

“The Army uniforms were carrying out normal patrols in the area, they were not developing arrest warrants, nor eradicating, nor were they in combat, which means that there is no violation of the ceasefire that the president decreed”Zuluaga mentioned.

For Governor Zuluaga, “The Army must be in all corners of the department, of course, abiding by the Government’s guidelines” and also added that “it is not a demilitarized or demilitarized zone.”

Officials of the Ombudsman’s Office They are at the scene, trying to mediate between the parties, in order to return security to the population, since they operate in that place. FARC dissidents.

Three soldiers were kidnapped by FARC dissidents

At least three uniformed Army of colombia They were kidnapped in the department of Cauca by a group of FARC dissidents, reported the General Command of the Military Forces.

The kidnapping occurred on Sunday, January 15, when “The military, who were on leave, traveled in a public service vehicle” along a highway between the municipalities of El Tambo and Patía, said that institution in a statement.

The kidnapped were identified as soldiers Carlos Andrés Ocoró Mejía, Cristian Murillo Murillo and José Arcadio Epiayu Uraniawhich are part of the Rapid Deployment Force No. 2 and the Pegaso Stabilization and Consolidation Operational Command.

According to the information, “individuals in civilian clothes who carried firearms identified themselves as members of the residual armed group ‘Carlos Patiño’“, which is part of the FARC dissidents who did not accept the peace agreement of November 2016 or took up arms again, were the perpetrators of the kidnapping.