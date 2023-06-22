Home » 30 soldiers were kidnapped by illegal miners in Cali
30 soldiers were kidnapped by illegal miners in Cali

Recently, an operation was carried out by the National Army in the village of Pichindé, specifically in the village of Peñas Blancas. These operations are carried out on a recurring basis as part of the efforts to combat illegal mining in the Farallones area of ​​Cali.

According to Secretary of Security Jimmy Dranguet Apparently there was an altercation between the Police and the Army with some citizens who tried to upload items such as explosives and others that are used for illegal mining.”

Army reports have confirmed that the events occurred as the authorities launched operations to address the problem of illegal mining, which has a negative impact on the environment. During these operations, a situation of violence arose when the illegal miners rioted and tried to seize the weapons from the military.

“The troops are attacked with shots, so they would have reacted to preserve their integrity. Apparently, in this event one person was killed and four more injured, who are evacuated from the area to receive medical attention, a situation that will be investigated by the competent authorities. In the development of the situation, it was reported that the community burned the campaign equipment and food of our soldiers and tried to seize the rifle from one of them,” the Army statement said.

The person who lost his life in the development of this operation has been identified as Wilmer Álvarez, originally from Suárez, Cauca. Personnel will be arriving to carry out the lifting of the body in the place.

In the preliminary information, it is reported that there are 30 soldiers present in the place and they are being held, preventing them from leaving the area.

It is known that the Regional Ombudsman, the Mayor of Cali and the District Ombudsman They are present on the site trying to mediate so that the lives and integrity of the uniformed men are respected.

On the other hand, the Command of the Third Brigade, which is a military unit of the Third Division of the National Army, has reported that during the operation, the soldiers confiscated six mules that transported tools used in the illegal extraction of minerals. Four people were arrested in connection with this incident.

