30-year-old races through downtown Mannheim at over 160 things

Mannheim. A 30-year-old driver raced through downtown Mannheim on Wednesday evening and with his breakneck driving maneuvers not only endangered other road users. According to police, an unbelted child was in the car while driving. Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a patrol noticed the Mercedes with darkened windows on the driver and passenger side. When the officers wanted to check the car at Friedrichsplatz, the driver stopped briefly, but then gave full throttle.

The 30-year-old driver sped through Tattersaalstrasse, Moltkestrasse, Kaiserring and Friedrichsplatz to Augustaanlage at high speed, at a peak of over 160 kilometers per hour. Not far from Mühldorferstraße, the journey ended when the car drove into a pedestrian path, where a post blocked the way. When a police officer approached the car, he saw that a toddler was sitting in the front passenger seat with no safety device.

Suddenly, the driver engaged reverse gear and shot back onto Mühldorferstrasse with the tires spinning. During the subsequent pursuit across Mannheim, the patrol lost sight of the vehicle at Krefelder Strasse. However, another patrol was able to find the driver and his one-year-old son a short time later on Mundenheimer Strasse. The man had parked the Mercedes there.

It turned out that the man had an arrest warrant. He also didn’t have a driver’s license. Since he also showed signs of being unfit to drive, he had to give a blood sample. The man faces charges of endangering traffic, illegal vehicle racing and driving without a license. The police are now investigating whether other crimes were committed as a result of the breakneck driving manoeuvres.

Witnesses who can provide relevant information or people who were endangered by the driving maneuvers of the 30-year-old are asked to contact the Mannheim traffic service on 0621/174-4222.

