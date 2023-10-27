30 years of Paulinchen: Protecting children from thermal injuries | > – News

As of: October 27, 2023 7:39 p.m

The Paulinchen association from Norderstedt is committed to protecting children from burns and scalding – and has been doing so for 30 years now.

von Corinna Below

“Fire-hot! Fire-dangerous! Burn-injured!” With headlines like these, nationwide poster campaigns and actions like the “Day of the Burned Child”, the Norderstedt association “Paulinchen eV – Initiative for Burned Children” raises awareness. Today the initiative is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a photo exhibition in Hamburg.

Dangers lurk everywhere – caution is advised

Imagine: a baby is crying. The father quickly picks her up to comfort her. But he also takes his cup of tea because he doesn’t want to drink it cold. Then the child moves jerkily, he cannot hold the cup straight and the hot tea spills over the child’s clothes. A heat that immediately scalds the child’s skin. “The dangers lurk everywhere,” says Susanne Falk, chairwoman of the Paulichen association. She and the other people involved in the Norderstedt “Initiative for Burn Injured Children” have such situations in mind when they plan their awareness campaigns and events.

The association is active nationwide and cooperates with children’s hospitals, dermatologists and fire departments. Your goal is to prevent such accidents. “The freshly brewed cup of tea, the stove that has just been lit or the candle that has been left unattended for a short time can cause scalding or burns to children’s delicate skin within seconds,” explains Falk. “Only if parents know the dangers can they take preventative measures and prevent these serious accidents.”

An accident that changes your entire life

Accidents involving boiling water or fire, known as thermal injuries, can change a family’s life. For example, that of the Bickmeier family from Blunk in the Segeberg district. At Christmas 2011, Lena’s sheep costume caught fire during a nativity play in a Segeberg church. For four days the family didn’t know whether their child would survive. A traumatic experience for the whole family.

The fire burned 30 percent of Lena’s skin, third and second degree. Where the skin remained intact, skin was removed and transplanted. She had to undergo surgery twice. After the operation, intensive care of the scarred skin determined the family’s everyday life. During these extremely difficult times, the committed people of the Paulichen association were important contacts for the Bickmeier family. In addition to prevention work, the association supports families of children injured by burns. Today Lena Bickmeier leads an almost completely normal life again. She wants to start studying soon.

VIDEO: Costume caught fire: How an accident changes a family’s life (3 min)

Founded 30 years ago

As Dr. When Gabriela Scheler and Adelheid Gottwald founded the association in 1993, they had no idea that it would result in an organization that still achieves so much 30 years later: On the one hand, a nationwide contact point that families with burn-injured children and young people can turn to at any time in order to achieve the best possible care for every burn-injured child. It helps to find specialists or physiotherapists, advises on the procurement of aids and on networking with those affected. On the other hand, the association also points out the causes of accidents in a preventive manner.

30,000 children require medical treatment every year for burns or scalds

The association publishes flyers and provides information through posters and action days. The “Day of the Burned Child” takes place annually on December 7th. Hospitals are taking part, fire departments and kindergartens. “We especially want to sensitize and educate young parents,” says Susanne Falk from the association. What is largely unknown is that every year in Germany alone, more than 30,000 children under the age of 15 need medical attention for burns and scalds. Around 7,500 children are injured so seriously that they have to be treated in hospital. Therefore, the Paulinchen association, together with many campaign partners, is focusing this year particularly on red-hot, fire-hazardous causes of accidents that lead to thermal injuries.

This is how you protect your child

Burns and scalds can be avoided. The Paulinchen association lists everything to pay attention to in multilingual flyers. Because: Parents can take precautions.

There should be no liquids over 50 degrees Celsius near children. The temperature on the tap should be set using a thermostat. Kettles should always be emptied and unplugged after use. Never leave hot drinks on the edge of a table where a child could reach them. Do not eat or drink anything hot when the child is sitting on your lap Cooking Always place pots on the back plates and attach a stove guard. Always keep children away from hot ovens or fireplaces. Anyone who heats the milk in the bottle or the porridge in the microwave should always stir well afterwards and, above all, try it for themselves before giving their child never extinguish burning fat in the pan with water. Of course, this also applies if there are no children nearby, as this could lead to an explosion.

These are just the tips for the kitchen area. Dangerous places are also the bathroom (too hot water, heat lamps above the changing table, the hairdryer), the garden (barbecue), the bedroom (too hot hot water bottles and thermal blankets) or the living room at Christmas time. The fact that candles and children do not belong together is an extremely important topic, especially now that the Christmas season is about to begin, says Susanne Falk. The risk of a baby curiously reaching for the burning candle when no one is looking, a candle tips over, or the Christmas tree or Advent wreath catches fire is simply too great.

Since the accident, the Bickmeier family has stopped bringing candles into the house

A candle was also to blame for Lena Bickmeier’s life-threatening accident. At the nativity play, the girl, like all the other children, held one in her hand. Then the church door opened and the blast of air sent a spark to Lena’s sheep costume and it caught fire. A man in the audience threw his jacket over the burning girl, saving her life. To this day, the Bickmeier family no longer brings candles into their house. Everyone who was there back then knows that candles and children don’t belong together.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | Schleswig-Holstein Magazine | Oct 27, 2023 | 19:30 o’clock

