30 years of Solingen arson attack: reminders characterize the commemoration

On the 30th anniversary of the Solingen arson attack, top political representatives called for decisive action against racism and right-wing violence, which are still part of the reality in Germany today. “There is a continuity of right-wing extremist violence in our country,” said Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday at the commemoration event to commemorate the May 29, 1993 attack in which five people were killed. “This right-wing terror is responsible for the dead here in Solingen. This right-wing terror existed before Solingen, and it will exist after Solingen.” NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) and Solingen Mayor Tim Kurzbach (SPD) made similar statements.

On Whit Saturday 1993, four young men from the neo-Nazi scene set fire to the house of the Genç family of Turkish origin in Solingen. Two women and three girls between the ages of 4 and 27 died, and other family members were injured, some of them critically. The act was one of the most serious xenophobic attacks in German post-war history.

In front of 600 invited guests in the Solingen theater and concert hall, Steinmeier warned of a defensive and vigilant state. This must “especially protect those who have a higher risk of becoming a victim”. Each and every individual also has a responsibility and should show civil courage and courage.

Steinmeier recalled the “brown breeding ground” of the Solingen attack, which is one of a series of right-wing extremist acts of violence that continues to this day. It has been claimed for far too long that these were lone perpetrators, while the structures and ideologies behind them were overlooked and ignored. Violent acts could also result from words, said Steinmeier, and warned politicians against verbally courting the right-wing edge.

“Even today, people are excluded, discriminated against and hostile to because of their roots, culture or religion,” stated NRW Prime Minister Wüst. Racism can be seen from subtle everyday discrimination to hate speech online and acts of violence. It is important to oppose racist and right-wing extremist propaganda and to stand up for respectful coexistence every day.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) called it a failure not to have acted early and decisively enough against right-wing extremist tendencies in view of the 1993 attack. Combating right-wing extremism must include consistent criminal prosecution, political education and a strong civil society.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) described the assassination attempt in Solingen on Twitter as a warning to “protect everyone who lives here, to punish the crimes and to help the victims”. Much can be achieved with respect for the diverse society.

Solingen’s Lord Mayor Kurzbach warned that every sign of right-wing extremism and racism should be taken seriously and that hate and violence should be counteracted with even greater determination. “We must never look away again,” he said, expressing concern about the current refugee debate.

Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim complained that more than 50 people had died in racist attacks in Germany so far. He warned against Islamophobic acts and “vile attacks” against Muslims.

A member of the Genç family expressed the “heart’s desire” that “a central memorial in the form of a museum” be built on the site of the house that burned down in 1993. In this way, the memory of the attack and the commitment of her grandmother Mevlüde Genç should be kept alive for future generations, said Özlem Genç.

Parallel to the commemoration, seven rallies took place in Solingen, according to the police everything went peacefully until the afternoon.