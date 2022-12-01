Continua of the Coast Guard of Porto Nogaro to protect the environment and the safety of navigation. In recent days, about 300 meters of gillnet, positioned within the navigable access channel to Porto Nogaro, were seized by the soldiers of the CP551 patrol boat, during maritime patrol activities.

The seizure, only the latest in chronological order, is part of the activity of contrasting the phenomena of illegal fishing and the placing along the supply chain of products without traceability and therefore “unsafe”, to protect both the consumer and those who work in compliance with the rules in this sector.

The seized fishing gear, also lacking the mandatory identification and signaling elements, was found in a prohibited area, as it was positioned inside the navigable access channel to Porto Nogaro. The network completely closed the channel, endangering the safety of navigation and traffic.

A few specimens of fish still alive were found inside the net, immediately thrown back into the sea, a sign that it had only been positioned for a short time. This type of pipeline, along navigable canals, is absolutely prohibited, both for professional fishermen and sport fishermen, as they create a concrete danger to vessels in transit.