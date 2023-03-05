Hotels capable of intercepting the expectations of guests who are increasingly sensitive to the quality of the structures and respect forenvironment. Part in Emilia Romagna an unprecedented maxi-operation, in terms of financial dimensions, with the aim of requalifying accommodation facilities. In all it is about 300 million of euros, 150 granted by At (European Investment Bank) – and as many put on the plate by four lenders – Intesa Sanpaolo, Bnl, Bper e Bcc Banca Iccrea – will be available to entrepreneurs who will thus be able to make their structures increasingly attractive and functional, pushing the green for interventions based on a real ecological transition.

Regional call for 3.5 million

To support this maneuver the Emilia Romagna regionthrough a tender, has decided to contribute with 3.5 million euros, in the three-year period 2023-25. Funds that the hoteliers and, from next year also i campsite managerswill be able to use for amortize interest on loans up to a maximum of 200,000 euros per company. Grant requests must be submitted online, on a special platform, starting at 2 pm on 16 February 2023 and until available resources are exhausted.

The maneuver was presented in Bologna by the regional councilor for tourism and trade, Andrew CorsiniIn presence of Andrea CherriesBei Italia infrastructure division, and representatives of Bcc Banca Iccrea, Bnl, Bper, Intesa Sanpaolo, the chairman of Federalhotels, Alessandro Giorgettie Monica Ciarapica of Asshotel. .

“Emilia-Romagna is still betting on the holiday industry – explains the commissioner Corsini– as a strategic axis able to strengthen the economy of the entire regional territory. This unprecedented operation, for the massive investment made available to companies thanks to the contribution of the EIB and credit institutions, has the objective of redevelop accommodation facilitiesin particular, to make our offer increasingly modern and attractive on all markets”.

“I am convinced – concludes the councilor – that only through continuous innovation of the offer in line with the new trends of quality tourism and attentive to the environment, can we all together increasingly position Emilia-Romagna as a privileged destination for travel and vacation”.

According to Vice President EIB, Jasmine Vigliotti, “the European Investment Bank has always been committed to supporting local businesses. This credit line will favor the development of the fabric of micro, small and medium enterprises which makes the Emilia-Romagna Region one of the most innovative production centers in Italy”.

> Link to the platform to participate in the call

> Financing Guide (163.94 KB)