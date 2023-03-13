CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Fateful Reality, by Carlos Roa) Sometimes one thinks or imagines that I did something with devotion, when I was hired by the architect and management engineer for Chapo Cartes, Mr. José Ortiz known by various aliases as el cabeludo , the black monk and sometimes they called him the emperor, his closest friends, at the time we were working I called him Che kape and he began with the shrewd, dramaturgical, gonzo and true editorial line of Eastern News, a printed newspaper that with Over time, another known as La Voz del Norte opened in the city of Chore, which later became a direct correspondent from Santa Rosa del Aguaray.

I remember well that José told me in the first round, we have to find all the things that we can throw against Zacarías Irún and others so that the boss can reach the instances of being able to compete for the presidency of the republic, weekly for a printed edition and distributed throughout the country, the pay was good until the day came when Horacio Cartes Jara came before the president of the colorado party to dispute the presidential election against Efraín Alegre, named later, they gave me an award for the work and he told me Jose, look Carlinhos, now we have reached the final stage and we have to start working better and more punctually, and I told him: how? I’m not working strut …?? It’s not that, it’s that we have to be more satyrs, more sagacious, José told me, with the texts that you are one of the bosses in the area to give him headlines sometimes even extravagant but that you do them with fuss and he asked me if win HC what do you want? And I blushed all over and thought well, I’m going to ask him for a Roll Royce, an apartment on 5th avenue in New York, a house in Florianópolis next to his house, a turbo jet plane, a helicopter and who knows if he can help me. reach about 10 million dollars to retire, but all that in thought no more, I lowered my head taciturn and thoughtful and he ran over me with an idea, well if he wins lekaja I’m going to give you 300 thousand dollars!! and as if it were Condorito Plop! I fell backwards. And he asked me what you will do with your 300,000 US$ and I answered him stammering with joy and watering in my mouth, I would buy a rotary machine that costs more or less 80,000 dollars and until I reach CDE it would be 100,000 and I would make a printing press and from there the newspapers noticias del este and la voz del norte would also work. I never saw that promise fulfilled, and today I don’t know if I file a complaint at the American embassy to see if they help me or the UltranzaPy team to collect. Amen!!

