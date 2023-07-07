300,000-year-old stone “giant axes” found in England

A team of researchers from the Institute of Archeology at University College London (United Kingdom) has discovered 800 prehistoric tools, including giant axes from 300,000 years ago, the educational entity reported Thursday.

The find, the results of which were published in the academic journal Internet Archeology, took place in Kent County. The prehistoric objects were found on a hillside above the Medway Valley, in deep Ice Age sediments.

Among the unearthed objects are two large flint knives, described as “giant hand axes.” These tools were carved on both sides to give them a symmetrical shape with an edge.

“We describe these tools as ‘giant’ when they are longer than 22 centimeters and we have two of this size. The largest, at 29.5 centimeters, is one of the longest found in the UK,” explained Letty Ingrey, author of the study.

The site where the utensils were found is believed to date from a period in the early prehistory of the British Isles, when Neanderthals and their cultures were beginning to emerge.

«The excavations of the Maritime Academy [en Frindsbury] They have given us an incredibly valuable opportunity to study how an entire Ice Age landscape developed more than a quarter of a million years ago,” said Matt Pope, co-author of the research.

A Roman burial ground was also discovered at that site, appearing there 250,000 years after the Ice Age. The remains of 25 people were found in the necropolis, 13 of whom were cremated. Analyzes of this finding have not yet been completed.