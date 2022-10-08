31 cases of people with abnormal nucleic acid test results were found in Yanhu District of Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, and the city took related prevention and control measuresFly into the homes of ordinary people

On October 7, the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in Yuncheng City, Shanxi Province issued a notice that Yanhu District, Wanrong County, Ruicheng County, and Jiang County of Yuncheng City successively reported positive nucleic acid tests for returnees from outside the province. During the three rounds of regional nucleic acid testing from October 4th to 6th, 31 cases of abnormal nucleic acid test persons were found in the Salt Lake District, and there was a high risk of hidden transmission in the community. After research by the Yuncheng Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, it has been decided that joint prevention and control measures will be taken across the city from 15:00 on October 7.

1. All counties (cities, districts) will organize nucleic acid testing for all employees in the region for three consecutive days starting from October 7 to ensure that all the inspections should be done.

2. The city’s personnel do not leave the transportation unless it is necessary; if it is really necessary to leave the transportation and move across the county, it is necessary to hold a negative certificate of 3 nucleic acid tests within three days. Traffic control is implemented between counties within the city. Vehicles such as material supply, emergency rescue and other vehicles flow in an orderly manner with work certificates.

3. Salt Lake District, Wanrong County, Ruicheng County, Jiang County (other counties and cities as the case may be) keep the people in the county relatively static, all residents stay at home, and strictly control the movement of people. The time is tentatively set for three days. Epidemic prevention, public security, medical, emergency rescue and social operation service guarantee personnel shall flow in an orderly manner with work certificates or pass certificates. Implement traffic control on all traffic roads. In principle, people and vehicles will not enter or exit. Except for supermarkets, pharmacies, and medical institutions in the area, all other business places in the area will be suspended offline. , kindergartens, off-campus training institutions, etc. stop offline teaching, nursing homes, child welfare homes and other institutions implement closed management, and places of folk beliefs and religious activities are temporarily closed; Postponement of marriages, simple funerals, and no banquets.

4. All counties (cities, districts) should strengthen the guarantee supply of production and living materials to ensure sufficient supply, stable prices and social stability. Illegal acts of price gouging and hoarding will be seriously investigated and dealt with in accordance with laws and regulations.

(He Weitong, a reporter from the head office)