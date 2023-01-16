31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities anchor the speed of economic development in 2023

◎Reporter Liang Min

With the release of the 2023 government work reports of 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, the expected targets for economic growth in various regions have also been determined. A reporter from the Shanghai Securities News sorted out and found that, except for Beijing and Tianjin, the economic growth targets of other regions this year are not less than 5%, and more than half of the regions set a target growth rate of more than 5.5%.

This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The local government has sent positive signals of striving for economic construction and striving to promote high-quality development. All localities emphasize the intensity of policies and efforts to stabilize growth, stabilize expectations, and strengthen confidence.

Key words of local economy in 2022:

Stabilize and improve, stabilize and improve

In this year’s government work report, all localities reviewed the economic performance of last year. The reporter combed and found that the economies of all regions basically achieved positive growth last year. “Progress from quarter to quarter”, “stabilize and improve”, “stabilize and improve”, and “stable progress” have become high-frequency words for local governments to summarize last year’s economic performance.

The economic aggregates of many places achieved a “leapfrogging” last year. It is preliminarily estimated that the total GDP of Fujian in 2022 will exceed 5 trillion yuan, the total GDP of Shaanxi and Jiangxi will both exceed 3 trillion yuan, and Guizhou will exceed the 2 trillion yuan mark.

Guangdong’s GDP is expected to reach 12.8 trillion yuan in 2022, surpassing 3 trillion yuan in five years, with an average annual growth rate of 5%, ranking first in the country for 34 consecutive years. In addition, Jiangsu’s GDP is expected to exceed 12 trillion yuan, and Shandong’s is expected to be 8.7 trillion yuan.

It is worth noting that many places have also released per capita GDP data. Last year, Beijing’s per capita GDP exceeded 180,000 yuan, ranking first among all provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, and reached the middle level of developed economies; Shanghai’s per capita GDP reached about 178,000 yuan.

Fujian’s per capita GDP exceeded 120,000 yuan, ranking fourth in the country, and it is the only province where the per capita GDP of all cities divided into districts exceeds the national average.

Faced with the impact of various unexpected factors, various regions have intensively introduced extraordinary measures to stabilize the economic market. Sichuan launched a “combination punch” of 30 policies for steady growth, 7 for investment, 14 for industry, 6 for consumption, and 10 for finance and taxation; Shandong Dingge implemented a package of national economic stabilization policies, and dynamically launched four batches of policy lists and 284 measures… All localities have concentrated their efforts to stabilize growth, which has promoted the continuous recovery of the economy.

GDP growth targets for most provinces

Set above 5.5%

The expected economic growth targets of 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities this year have all been disclosed. The reporter combed and found that more than half of the provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities set the expected GDP growth rate of more than 5.5%.

Jilin, Gansu, Heilongjiang, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Yunnan, Fujian, Hebei, Sichuan, Guizhou, Chongqing, Henan and other 12 places are expected to have a GDP growth rate of around 6% this year. Anhui, Ningxia, Hunan, and Hubei set their targets at an increase of about 6.5%, while Jiangxi and Xinjiang set their targets at an increase of about 7%.

Hainan and Tibet have the highest expected economic growth targets this year, among which Hainan’s expected growth rate is about 9.5%, and Tibet’s expected target is about 8%.

Major economic provinces such as Zhejiang, Shandong, Guangdong, and Jiangsu have all set their economic growth targets for this year at above 5% (or around).

Zheng Houcheng, director of the Yingda Securities Research Institute, analyzed that when localities set their economic growth targets for this year, they not only considered the challenges and pressures faced by the economy, but also considered the advantages and confidence of their own development, which will help boost confidence in economic development.

How to set the national economic growth target for this year? Many analysts said in an interview with reporters that the national economic growth target for this year may be above 5%.

Zheng Houcheng believes that most of the economic growth targets set by the provinces this year exceed 5%, and one-third of the provinces set the target at 6%. concentrated in this range.

Liu Shijin, former deputy director of the Development Research Center of the State Council, previously stated that with the introduction and implementation of policies such as optimizing epidemic prevention policies, stabilizing the real estate market, and promoting the development of the platform economy, favorable conditions for China‘s economic recovery are increasing. 5% growth target.

Han Wenxiu, deputy director of the Office of the Central Financial and Economic Commission in charge of daily work, said that China‘s economic operation is expected to pick up in general this year, and the optimization of epidemic prevention and control measures, stock policies and incremental policies will have a significant positive impact on economic recovery and development.

Draw a blueprint for the next five years:

Shandong and Zhejiang’s GDP will cross the 10 trillion yuan mark

This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also the year to start the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. While deploying this year’s economic work, localities are also drawing a blueprint for economic development in the next five years.

In the next five years, the total economic volume of Shandong and Zhejiang is expected to join the ranks of the “10 trillion yuan club”.

The work report of the Zhejiang Provincial Government made it clear that by 2027, the GDP of Zhejiang Province will reach 12 trillion yuan; the per capita GDP will reach 170,000 yuan, the per capita disposable income of residents will reach 85,000 yuan, and the income gap between urban and rural residents will narrow to 1.9. within.

The work report of the Shandong provincial government proposes that by 2027, the overall strength will have jumped significantly, the main indicators of high-quality development will be at the forefront, and the per capita GDP will reach 110,000 yuan. Shandong has not specified the specific figure of GDP, but according to the seventh national census, Shandong’s resident population exceeds 100 million, and the per capita GDP of 110,000 yuan means that Shandong’s economic aggregate will exceed 11 trillion yuan in 2027.

Promoting common prosperity and improving people’s livelihood and well-being is also the direction of efforts in the next five years. Anhui mentioned that in the next five years, a ten-year doubling plan for urban and rural residents’ income and a doubling plan for middle-income groups will be implemented, and the proportion of middle-income groups will strive to reach 42%. Shandong stated that it will implement the action of doubling the income of residents and middle-income groups in ten years, and support Weihai, Dongying and other qualified cities to explore and build a common prosperity pilot zone.

