[Voice of Hope February 10, 2023](Interview and report by our reporter Wang Xiao)

China Business News recently summarized the 2022 budget implementation and 2023 budget reports released by 31 provinces (cities) and found that all provinces and cities are emphasizing the need to live a tight life. Chinese people say that other than being enthusiastic about fines, lower-level officials don’t work anymore.

According to the “Fiscal Development Index Report 2022 of China‘s Regions” by the Institute of Finance and Taxation of Renmin University of China, the proportion of China‘s administrative management expenditures in general public budget expenditures has dropped significantly since 2008, from 15.25% in 2008 to about 8% in 2021.

The CCP virus epidemic in China has been closed for three years. The manufacturing, catering, tourism and other service industries have been fatally hit. The real estate industry has been in a slump, resulting in a sharp drop in tax revenue and land sales for local governments. Civil servants generally cut their salaries by one-third.

Zhao Mei (pseudonym), a Beijing resident, told Voice of Hope on the 10th: “What I feel the most is that the people at the bottom don’t work, and there is no enthusiasm except for the fines. It’s all for you to fool and leave. You say We must do something, but no one will listen to you when you say it. The matter of lying down is collective, not individual cases. Basically, everyone can lie down.”

It turns out that the village head and the village committee are all regular staff who eat financially. (Web image)

At present, in the face of financial pressure, some local governments have resorted to the downsizing of public institutions and the unemployment of civil servants.

“Paper News” reported that Yichun City, Heilongjiang, withdrew its streets and established a town, and “Caijing” reported that Hequ County in Shanxi consolidated 186 public institutions into 40, and reduced the number of public institutions from 1964 to 659, a drop of more than 50%. The main reason behind it is that the government has no money.

Li Yuanhua, former associate professor of Capital Normal University, said: The bureaucratic system of the CCP has developed a bad habit. Some people do not do the work they should do because they are paid by civil servants. “The number of corrupt officials in the CCP system is very large, and the ratio of officials to citizens is far greater than in normal society. When these people can cheat the public for their own benefit and exploit the common people, it will be active. But if you say that there is no money, and you let it do bad things, they will not do it. It’s business. He doesn’t do it either. If there is no profit, it’s not early, so the CCP’s bureaucratic system has always been like this. They themselves are also in danger, and he knows that if the finances are not there, the lowest-level officials are the first to be abandoned by the CCP.”

