31 shelters enabled due to increased activity of the Chaparrastique volcano

Faced with the gradual increase in seismic activity and degassing of the Chaparrastique volcano, in the department of San Miguel, the Government set up 31 shelters in the eastern part of the country as a preventive measure.

The shelters are distributed: in the department of La Unión nine have been installed, in Morazán six, in San Miguel five, in Usulután 10 and in San Vicente one. These shelters have the capacity to guarantee shelter for 4,000 people with beds, medical attention, food and hydration.

Since last May 23, there has been a gradual increase in seismicity and degassing at the volcano. For this reason, the Government issued a notice to inform the nearby population about the associated risks.