31 thousand 241 Pakistani pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia by 53 flights

Thursday June 1, 2023, 4:28 am

Islamabad-Madinah (Ummat News) 31 thousand 241 Pakistani pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia through 53 flights from 10 airports of the country. According to the spokesperson of religious affairs, more than 27 thousand Pakistani pilgrims are staying in Madinah Munawara. More than 4 thousand pilgrims reached Makkah by modern buses. The series of direct flights at the airport will start from June 5. The special monitoring teams of the Ministry of Religious Affairs have visited various residences to review the facilities of the public and private Hajj schemes. 137 doctors and paramedical staff are deployed under the Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission for the medical needs of pilgrims.