Home » 31 thousand 241 Pakistani pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia by 53 flights
News

31 thousand 241 Pakistani pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia by 53 flights

by admin
31 thousand 241 Pakistani pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia by 53 flights

Thursday June 1, 2023, 4:28 am

Islamabad-Madinah (Ummat News) 31 thousand 241 Pakistani pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia through 53 flights from 10 airports of the country. According to the spokesperson of religious affairs, more than 27 thousand Pakistani pilgrims are staying in Madinah Munawara. More than 4 thousand pilgrims reached Makkah by modern buses. The series of direct flights at the airport will start from June 5. The special monitoring teams of the Ministry of Religious Affairs have visited various residences to review the facilities of the public and private Hajj schemes. 137 doctors and paramedical staff are deployed under the Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission for the medical needs of pilgrims.

See also

Those responsible for polio eradication are our heroes and the fight to eradicate polio is our national fight.

See also  Fibromyalgia, a bill signed by Lega Vallée d'Aoste

You may also like

He sets himself on fire in front of...

Councilors analyze budget addition for the Comptroller’s Office

Abortion in Croatia: the fear of becoming like...

Minus One Formula – Naibaat

First altercation between traffic police and motorcyclists in...

Italian Army and Air Force in Zaragoza for...

Imran Khan’s denial of not having contact with...

have a good trip teacher

“Seeking Truth” magazine published an important article by...

The 24 bronzes of San Casciano finalists at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy