319 racketeers including 253 Pakistanis arrested in Dubai

Monday April 24, 2023, 8:53 pm

Dubai (Umt News) Police arrested 319 prostitutes, including more than 250 Pakistanis, during the month of Ramadan in the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai Police has asked the public to avoid giving money to pimps.

According to the police, 253 Pakistanis and 40 Indian nationals were among the arrested assailants.

According to Arab media reports, 167 men and 152 women are among those arrested.

9 of these assailants have been arrested during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.