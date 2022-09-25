[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 24, 2022]Recently, the “Announcement on Lu Moumou and other 32 graduate students giving up their admission qualifications” issued by the Graduate School of China University of Political Science and Law has caused heated discussions.

The above announcement stated that the school’s 2022 graduate students should register for enrollment from August 28 to 29, 2022, but 32 people did not report on time. There are 15 postgraduates from mainland China, 7 postgraduates from mainland China, 4 postgraduates from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and 6 postgraduates from foreign countries studying in China.

From the perspective of majors, the business school has the largest number of students, with 7 students abandoning their studies in the business administration major; the others are related to the School of Jurisprudence, the School of Law, the Institute of Data Rule of Law, and the School of International Law.

After the announcement was issued, some netizens said that these students were admitted to graduate school but did not enroll, wasting enrollment quotas and being unfair to other candidates. Other netizens defended it, arguing that these majors are useless, they are all dispensable majors, and it is a personal right not to go.

On the afternoon of September 21, the Research and Admissions Office of China University of Political Science and Law responded that 32 were the total number of graduate students who did not report on time. At the same time, the school will recruit students strictly according to the plan, and will not recruit other candidates for this reason.

As early as October 25, 2019, the Graduate School of Soochow University issued an announcement that 68 2019 graduate students of the school did not go through the admission procedures according to the school’s regulations.

On October 7, 2020, Taiyuan University of Technology announced that 49 graduate students of the school who failed to complete the registration procedures for two weeks overdue will be deemed to have given up their admission qualifications and will not be registered with the Ministry of Education’s electronic student status.

On September 16, 2021, the Graduate School of China University of Political Science and Law announced that it plans to cancel the admission qualifications of 38 2021 graduate students.

Teachers and professors in charge of admissions at many schools said that finding a job and studying abroad are the main reasons for students to give up their admission qualifications. In addition, students who applied for full-time postgraduate studies were dissatisfied with being transferred to part-time programs, which was also one of the reasons.

Some netizens said: “Tuition is too expensive? Or is it orientation? Who would give up a full-time academic master’s degree or a master’s degree in law with scholarships? The school itself should be well aware of it!”

Some commentators said that although it is not surprising that graduate students are “enrolled but not read”, it is still surprising that this happened to China University of Political Science and Law – as a top university in the field of domestic law, China University of Political Science and Law has made many ” Who would have thought that some people would give up.

