[The Epoch Times, September 24, 2022](Reported by Xu Yiyang, a reporter from the Epoch Times Special Department) Even the well-known “China University of Political Science and Law” in mainland China cannot avoid the fate of being “put pigeons” by students. The school recently released an announcement that graduate students would give up their admission qualifications, which aroused the attention and heated discussion among Chinese netizens.

In recent years, more and more people in China have participated in the National Postgraduate Admissions Examination (referred to as postgraduate entrance examination), and the difficulty of postgraduate entrance examination has also increased significantly. An announcement released by the Graduate School of China University of Political Science and Law on September 19 showed that 32 new graduate students of the 2022 class gave up their admission qualifications to the school.

In the announcement, the names and majors of the 32 students who did not register for admission on time were disclosed. Among them, there are 15 postgraduate students from Mainland China, 7 postgraduate students from Mainland China, 4 postgraduate students from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and 6 postgraduate students studying abroad.

From the perspective of majors, the business school has the largest number of students, with 7 students abandoning their studies in the business administration major; the others are related to the School of Jurisprudence, the School of Law, the Institute of Data Rule of Law, and the School of International Law.

Teacher Chen of the Business School of the “China University of Political Science and Law” told the Chinese media Jimu News on September 21 that most of these candidates dropped out of school for personal reasons, and there was no special reason. At present, because the admission work has already ended, there is no way to make a substitute admission.

“Before the admission process is completed, there may be hope of supplementary admission, but now that the process has been completed, it is basically impossible to make supplementary admissions.” Teacher Chen said that these students were admitted through normal procedures, and the specific reasons for dropping out of school are inconvenient to be disclosed. . In the case of students not coming to report, the school can only respect their personal wishes.

“Actually, we don’t want them to give up. This is equivalent to wasting our school’s places, and they do take up the opportunities of other candidates.” Teacher Chen said that every student who dropped out of school has been repeatedly confirmed by the school and signed by hand to give up enrollment. After submitting the application form and submitting relevant materials and going through the formal procedures, it is finally confirmed that they have given up their qualifications for postgraduate studies.

“Recording but not reading” has long been commonplace in China

In China in recent years, “recording without reading” seems to have become a fixed hot spot, appearing on time every autumn. After admission, students who fail to go through the admission procedures as required are referred to as “enrolled but not read”.

Postgraduate entrance examination is not easy, some people can’t afford it, and some people like to ignore it. The announcement by the China University of Political Science and Law has sparked heated debate among Chinese netizens. Some netizens said that 32 study opportunities were just wasted by these 32 people; others said that everyone has their own ideas and the right to choose, and these students did nothing wrong.

The netizens’ debate even caught the attention of the CCP’s state media. Guangming.com, a subsidiary of the Communist Party’s central media Guangming Daily, published an opinion piece on September 22.

The article stated that although it is not surprising that graduate students are “enrolled but not read”, it is still surprising that the incident happened in the top domestic university in the field of law, “China University of Political Science and Law”. Last year, 38 graduate students from China University of Political Science and Law also gave up their admission qualifications.

China Financial Daily’s “Daily Economic News” also reported in a recent report that teachers and professors responsible for admissions at many schools said that finding a job and studying abroad were the main reasons for students to give up their admission qualifications. In addition, students who applied for full-time postgraduate studies were transferred to part-time programs, which was also one of the reasons.

Analysis: “Recording without reading” is the result of weighing the pros and cons

Lu Tianming, an overseas current affairs observer, believes that the reason for the “enrollment but not reading” is because these students are weighing the pros and cons. “Of course they will not study because they have a better choice.”

In an interview with The Epoch Times reporter on September 23, Lu Tianming said that many students will do two preparations when they are approaching graduation: looking for a job and taking the postgraduate entrance exam. “Many people actually go to postgraduate entrance exams out of desperation, because it is not easy for undergraduates to find a job or find a good job.” He said, “If there is no social relationship in his family background, it will be even more difficult to find a good job. Good job, so he had to postgraduate entrance exams and improve his education to deal with the employment problem.”

“For some people, he may have a background or some personal connections, find a good job or study abroad.” Lu Tianming said, “If there is a better way out, then he will naturally choose to give up his postgraduate study. “

Difficulty finding employment for law graduates in Chinese universities

In recent years, the number of graduates from Chinese colleges and universities has been increasing year by year, making it difficult for college students to find jobs. Since 2002, the employment rate of law graduates in China has been lower than the national average for college graduates.

There was a saying in the Chinese legal education circle that only those who have come out of the “five academies and four departments” can be regarded as legal students in the true sense. “Five institutes” refer to China University of Political Science and Law, Southwest University of Political Science and Law, Northwest University of Political Science and Law, East China University of Political Science and Law, and Zhongnan University of Economics and Law; Changed to law school.

Lu Tianming said that the society is saying that it is difficult for graduates in the political and legal system to find employment because of oversupply.

“In China, the civil service system is the most popular for job hunting, as is the political and legal system. It belongs to the civil service system, so it is ‘protected against drought and flood’, and at the same time it has some gray income, so many people sharpen their heads and want to drill in. The supply exceeds demand, so competition It is very intense, so the threshold for employment is getting higher and higher. Not only in the political and legal system, but also in many industries.” He said.

In addition, Lu Tianming also said that China is currently in a state of legal nihilism as a whole, which means that the law has become a profit-making tool for the powerful, “In this process, these people will gain a lot of benefits, that is, gray income. .”

“The legal system is really like this now, that is, whoever has money and power can win a lawsuit.” He said, “So many people are optimistic about this. These people put their interests first, and where the income is high, The benefits are great, and he will go wherever he goes.”

