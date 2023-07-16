Home » 32 million for the Patents+, Designs+ and Trademarks+ tenders
32 million for the Patents+, Designs+ and Trademarks+ tenders

32 million for the Patents+, Designs+ and Trademarks+ tenders

Contributions to SMEs for 2023

With the publication in the Official Gazette of the resource planning decree for 2023, the process for the reopening of tenders began Patents+, Designs+ and Trademarks+as envisaged by the strategic lines of action on industrial property for the three-year period 2021-2023.

The overall financial envelope is 32 million euros. THE contributionsto be allocated to SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) are divided as follows:

20 million for Patents + 10 million for Designs + 2 million for Trademarks +.

following theissue of notices (probably between the end of July and the beginning of August) the deadlines for submitting grant applications will be set, presumably starting from the month of October.

