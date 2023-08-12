Home » 32-year-old man drowns in the Lecco branch of Lake Como – News
News

32-year-old man drowns in the Lecco branch of Lake Como – News

by admin
32-year-old man drowns in the Lecco branch of Lake Como – News

A 32-year-old man of Peruvian origin died this afternoon, swallowed by the waters of the Lecco branch of Lake Como, in front of the Onno hamlet of Oliveto Lario (Lecco), almost on the border with Valbrona (Como).


Based on an initial reconstruction of the incident, the young man – who apparently didn’t know how to swim – was looking for refreshment in the water, in the company of some of his compatriots, including his brother and his partner, when he slipped from the mat with which he was apparently trying to catch up with another adrift.


The man started gasping for help, but then disappeared into the water. The rescue attempt by another swimmer was in vain.


Laborious search operations by rescuers.


Emergency services, ambulances, carabinieri and firefighters were mobilized. The body was recovered from the seabed, more than ten meters deep.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Migrant who could not receive care in the center of La Guafilla threw stones at the institution – news

You may also like

A Smartphone for every need

Snow’s BBQ: The Best BBQ in Texas Featured...

The Attorney General’s Office has found disqualifications in...

In Desenzano, a four-century journey through art, from...

Qiubei County Takes Multiple Measures for Effective Flood...

4-0. Messi’s Inter Miami advance to the semifinals

Extraditable would have escaped from the Mártires Police...

Universit degli Studi Mediterranea – Articles – The...

Moisés Caicedo “only wants to play for Chelsea”

Burial of Sara Maestre de Acosta will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy