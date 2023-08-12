32-year-old man drowns in the Lecco branch of Lake Como – News

A 32-year-old man of Peruvian origin died this afternoon, swallowed by the waters of the Lecco branch of Lake Como, in front of the Onno hamlet of Oliveto Lario (Lecco), almost on the border with Valbrona (Como).





Based on an initial reconstruction of the incident, the young man – who apparently didn’t know how to swim – was looking for refreshment in the water, in the company of some of his compatriots, including his brother and his partner, when he slipped from the mat with which he was apparently trying to catch up with another adrift.





The man started gasping for help, but then disappeared into the water. The rescue attempt by another swimmer was in vain.





Laborious search operations by rescuers.





Emergency services, ambulances, carabinieri and firefighters were mobilized. The body was recovered from the seabed, more than ten meters deep.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

