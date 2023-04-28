32,000 Venezuelans have legally entered the United States with humanitarian visas

Until the month of March, 32,000 Venezuelans had legally entered the United States, through the humanitarian visa program launched by the North American country, according to figures offered this Friday by US government officials.

In total, some 72,500 migrants have benefited from the program: almost 15,000 Cubans, 18,000 Haitians, 7,500 Nicaraguans and 32,000 Venezuelans.

Also, to date, more than 55,000 Cubans, Nicaraguans, and Haitians have received authorization to travel to the United States under that program, in addition to 40,000 Venezuelans.

Washington announced at the beginning of 2023 that it was going to accept more than 30,000 migrants a month from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti, thus expanding a program through which it had granted humanitarian permits to Venezuelans since October.

In parallel, the United States indicated that it would immediately expel undocumented immigrants from those countries who tried to cross the southern border into its territory irregularly to Mexico, while the Mexican authorities agreed to admit 30,000 migrants a month expelled from US territory.

On Thursday, the US Executive reported a battery of measures to try to reduce the migratory flow towards its border with Mexico as of May 11, when Title 42 is suspended, an immigration measure that allows hot expulsions.

Among these actions is the creation of centers to manage migrant applications in Colombia and Guatemala, where people will be able to access some legal migration paths such as obtaining refugee status, family reunification programs and work permits.

In these centers, the migrants evaluated will be able to benefit from refugee programs and humanitarian permits for families or work in the United States, while Spain and Canada have agreed to receive people who are sent from said facilities.

