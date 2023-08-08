32nd Summer Universiade Flag Handover Ceremony marks the beginning of Rhine-Ruhr 2025

Renault Eide, the Acting President of the International University Sports Federation, and other officials conducted a handover ceremony of the FISU flag at the closing ceremony of the 31st Chengdu Summer Universiade on August 8. The event took place at the Chengdu Open Air Music Park, marking the end of the successful sporting event.

The handover ceremony of the FISU flag has become a significant tradition in the closing ceremonies of major sporting competitions. Following an exciting entrance ceremony and a spectacular review, the flag of the FISU Federation was slowly lowered at 20:50 during the closing ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade. The ceremony was attended by FISU Acting Chairman Renault Eide, FISU Secretary-General and CEO Eric Senchao, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu and Mayor of Chengdu Municipal People’s Government Wang Fengchao, and Mahmoud Ozdemir, the Parliamentary State Secretary of the German Federal Ministry of the Interior and Land, who represented the next host city, Rhein-Ruhr.

To add a special touch to the handover ceremony, two distinguished guests were invited as flag bearers. Gao Min, an Olympic champion from Sichuan, and Cao Maoyuan, the first gold medalist of the Chengdu Universiade and a member of the Chinese delegation, proudly held the FISU flag.

Following the flag handover ceremony, Mahmoud Ozdemir delivered a speech, and the 10-minute “Rhine-Ruhr Show” began. Titled “Dance of Water and Fire: Burning Love Together,” the show showcased the upcoming 32nd Universiade in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany. A promotional video highlighted the passion for sports among the Rhine-Ruhr residents in Germany. Then, two groups of dancers representing Rhein-Ruhr and Chengdu performed face-to-face, symbolizing fierce competition. However, the dancers soon came together, forming a united team and dancing as one. This transformation represented the spirit of cooperation and unity, portrayed through the fusion of fire and water on the stage.

The audience responded with applause and cheers, appreciating the symbolic message conveyed by the German 10-minute director: “The theme we want to express in these 10 minutes is that the world‘s college students are a family since youth knows no boundaries and a young mind has no distance.”

The 32nd Universiade is scheduled to be held in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, from July 16 to 27, 2025. This will be the second time that Germany hosts the Universiade, following the event in Duisburg in 1989. It will also mark the first world-class university student multi-sport event held in the entire Rhine-Ruhr region. Over 12 days, the cities of Bochum, Duisburg, Düsseldorf, Essen, and Mulheim-del-Ruhr will collaborate to welcome student athletes from around the globe. The program will include sports competitions, cultural experiences, and scientific exchanges, offering a memorable event for participants and spectators alike.

