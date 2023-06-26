33 beneficiaries of stages I, II and III of Villa David received the titles of their homes in Yopal – news

The Yopal Aqueduct and Sewerage Company (EAAAY) reported that measures are being taken to address potable water losses and improve the efficiency of the aqueduct system.

During the years 2019 to 2022, the level of drinking water losses in the EAAAY exceeded 48% of the volume of water produced, generating significant economic and water resource losses.

These losses are attributed to leaks in the system, illegal connections and errors in consumption measurement.

To address this situation, the EAAAY has decided to implement the following measures:

· The installation of home connections will be the exclusive task of the EAAAY, guaranteeing a better quality of installation and reducing technical losses caused by leaks in the connections, carried out by unauthorized personnel.

· The user who has connections not installed by the EAAAY will be subject to the collection of one (1) SMLMV current legal monthly minimum salary for the installation of the unauthorized connection.

· The connections will be installed exclusively by EAAAY personnel and/or in cases previously requested before the EAAAY, with supervision and verification of the hermeticity of the accessories by hydrostatic test.

· Users will be charged for the installation and connection materials, considering the installation as part of the aqueduct service, according to decree 302 of 2000.

· The household connections will be installed with high quality and resistance materials, using polyethylene pipes provided by the EAAAY from the distribution network to the measurement equipment.

· The sizing of connections and meters will be controlled, considering the consumption criteria of each user, which will reduce measurement errors due to oversizing of meters and connections.

These measures aim to improve the efficiency of the aqueduct system and reduce drinking water losses. The EAAAY invites users to report any leak or abnormal situation related to the supply of drinking water, and reaffirms its commitment to providing a quality service.

Source: Yopal Aqueduct and Sewer Company (EAAAY)

