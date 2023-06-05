33 massacres in the first 4 months of 2023

The Ministry of Defense, based on data from the Police, said that this represents an increase of 10% compared to 2022.

On January 1, 2023, the first massacre of the year in the country was recorded. It was 10 at night in Río de Oro, Cesar, when four people who were still saying goodbye to the old year in a store were shot by hit men who managed to escape on motorcycles. Since that day, the killings have not stopped throughout the national territory, to the point that they have already exceeded the number reported in the first 4 months of 2022.

According to the most recent report from the Ministry of Defense –with data from the Police–, so far in 2023 there have been 33 massacres with 118 victims. This panorama highlights an increase of 10% compared to the period January-April 2022.

January was the most violent month with 36 victims in this type of massacre, followed by March with 28 deaths. The rest of the months have had a stable and downward trend. The document also presents historical data that accounts for a spate of massacres throughout 2022 that closed with 392 victims in 90 killings.

According to Indepaz, during this period a massacre was perpetrated every three days, mainly in cities such as Valle del Cauca, Chocó, Casanare, Arauca, Magdalena, Nariño, Cauca, Antioquia and Putumayo. Within the modalities of kidnapping, extortion was the one that marked the greatest increase, because, although last year there were 32 cases, so far in 2023 there are 85 cases, an increase of 166%.

The situation of the kidnapped for this year is framed in 78 released, 22 rescued and 5 have died.

Another of the indicators that registered an increase compared to 2022 was human trafficking with a growth of 79%. While for last year the authorities reported 166 cases, during 2023 297 cases have been registered, with January being the month with the highest human trafficking, 114 cases.