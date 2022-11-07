Beijing Daily reporter Sun Leqi intern reporter Chai Rong

On November 7th, at the 406th press conference on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus pneumonia in Beijing, Xu Hejian, Deputy Minister of the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee, Director of the Municipal Government Information Office, and spokesperson of the Municipal Government, introduced that since the end of September, Beijing has continuously The epidemic has basically been effectively controlled. Xu Hejian introduced that in the near future, Beijing is still facing the dual risks of the importation of epidemics outside Beijing and the spread of local epidemics. The prevention and control situation is still severe and complicated, and we must persist in dynamic clearing and unswerving.

33 new local infections in Beijing

Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention and a member of the national new coronavirus pneumonia expert group, introduced that from 0:00 to 15:00 on November 7, Beijing added 33 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection, of which 32 were quarantined and observed. 1 case of social screening personnel; 17 cases in Chaoyang District, 5 cases in Dongcheng District, 3 cases in Tongzhou District and Changping District, 2 cases in Shijingshan District, and 1 case in Xicheng District, Haidian District and Miyun District; 14 cases were mild, asymptomatic 19 cases were infected.

Newly-infected cases:

Infected person 658: It was found through social nucleic acid screening that he now lives in Building 32, Longxili Community, Hepingli Street, Dongcheng District. The nucleic acid test result was reported to be positive on November 6, and an asymptomatic infection was diagnosed on November 7.

Infected persons 637 to 653: All are quarantine observation personnel, currently living in Chaoyang District. On November 7, infected persons 641, 642, 643, 646, 649 to 653 were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections, and the remaining infected persons were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and the clinical classifications were all mild.

Infected persons 654 to 657: All are quarantine and observation personnel, currently living in Dongcheng District. On November 7, 657 infected persons were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and the clinical classification was mild, and the remaining infected persons were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

Infected persons 659, 660, and 661: They are all quarantined observers and now live in Changping District. On November 7, 661 of the infected persons were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections, and the rest of the infected persons were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and the clinical types were all mild.

Infected persons 662, 663, and 664: They are all quarantined observers and now live in Tongzhou District. On November 7, 662 and 664 of the infected were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections, and 663 of the infected were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and their clinical classification was mild.

Infected persons 665 and 666: Both are quarantine observers, and now live in Shijingshan District. Asymptomatic infection was diagnosed on November 7.

Infected Person 667: In order to isolate the observer, he lives in Haidian District. Asymptomatic infection was diagnosed on November 7.

Infected Person 668: In order to isolate the observer, he now lives in Miyun District. A confirmed case was diagnosed on November 7, and the clinical classification was mild.

Infected person 669: In order to isolate the observer, now lives in Xicheng District. A confirmed case was diagnosed on November 7, and the clinical classification was mild.

Beijing Foreign Trade City Causes Clustered Epidemic

The virus belongs to the BF.7 branch of the Omicron variant

Pang Xinghuo introduced that since October 27, the importation of infected people from the Beijing Foreign Trade City has caused many local clustered epidemics in the city. The results of gene sequencing suggest that the virus belongs to the BF.7 branch of the Omicron variant, involving 12 districts. At present, the epidemic situation in most districts such as Pinggu and Miyun has been basically effectively controlled, and the newly infected people are mainly concentrated in Chaoyang District.

The situation of this round of epidemic prevention and control is severe and complex, with multi-source input, multi-chain parallel, multi-viral strain coexisting, many points and wide areas, clustered epidemics intertwined with sporadic cases, facing unprecedented challenges. With the support and cooperation, we have gone all out, worked around the clock, made rapid progress, and implemented scientific and precise prevention and control. At present, most of the communication chains are basically under effective control. However, there is still a risk of transmission in individual branch chains. The BF.7 branch of the Omicron variant has become the main strain. There are still sporadic cases in social screening, and new import risks still exist. , Market supermarkets, construction sites, amusement parks, schools, child care institutions, pension welfare institutions, catering institutions, express logistics, security cleaning and other key units should strengthen the investigation and control of risk personnel and risk points, and do a good job in epidemic prevention management and services. Guarantee, urge students, staff and service support personnel to abide by various epidemic prevention regulations, reduce cluster activities, nucleic acid testing and health monitoring according to regulations, such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, decreased sense of smell (taste), Symptoms related to 11 types of new coronary pneumonia, such as nasal congestion, runny nose, conjunctivitis, myalgia and diarrhea, should be reported in time and checked at the fever clinic of the hospital.

Beijing CDC:

It is necessary to adhere to the social epidemic prevention and control and not relax

Pang Xinghuo said that it is necessary to adhere to the social epidemic prevention and control, and all communities (villages), property departments and other relevant units must earnestly perform their management responsibilities, strengthen personnel access management, keep a good door, be optimistic about people, scan codes, and register. , and implement various epidemic prevention and control measures. Public places such as public transportation, hotels, entertainment and fitness should adhere to normalized prevention and control measures such as scanning code for temperature measurement, checking 72-hour nucleic acid negative certificates, standardizing and scientifically wearing masks, and maintaining safe social distance.

In key public places such as public restrooms, the frequency of cleaning and sterilization should be strengthened, and the air should be kept clean and dry. Personnel using public restrooms should scan codes according to regulations, wear masks in the whole process, and do hand hygiene in a timely manner to reduce the risk of epidemic transmission. Residents of the risk screening and control community must strictly abide by the epidemic prevention management, and cooperate with various prevention and control measures such as home isolation, home health monitoring, and nucleic acid testing.

Citizens and friends are requested to continue to increase their awareness of protection, insist not to travel or travel to medium and high-risk areas and counties (cities, districts, flags) where local epidemics have occurred within 7 days, reduce gatherings, wear masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, and maintain safety. Social distancing, entering public places and cooperating with normal prevention and control measures such as scanning code for temperature measurement and checking nucleic acid negative certificates within 72 hours.