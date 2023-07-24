33rd Tourism Naadam Kicks Off in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

Title: Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Holds 33rd Tourism Naadam Festival

Date: July 23, 20XX

Location: Xilin Gol, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

The 33rd Tourism Naadam Festival of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region commenced on July 23 with a grand opening ceremony held in Xilin Gol. Wang Lixia, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Autonomous Region, declared the festival open.

Prominent leaders of the Autonomous Region, including Yang Jin and Luo Zhihu, were present during the opening ceremony along with distinguished guest Zhang Baicheng, who delivered an inspiring speech.

Thousands of tourists and locals flocked to Xilin Gol Tourism Nadam Customs Park, filled with the melodious sounds of pastoral songs and vibrant, fluttering flags. At 9 o’clock, the Mongolian long tune and the powerful Huobusi and Matouqin instrumentals harmonized to mark the beginning of this year’s Naadam festival.

The theme for this year’s opening ceremony was “Ode to China” and was divided into three chapters: Beautiful Northern Xinjiang, Watching and Helping Each Other, and Family of the Chinese Nation. Participants showcased various captivating performances, including equestrianism, poker shows, Hoomei singing, and wingsuit flying. Each performance portrayed the unity and solidarity among the diverse ethnic groups of the region, symbolizing their dedication towards achieving common goals. The ceremony concluded with a collective rendition of “Ode to the Motherland,” expressing profound love for the country and determination to create a model autonomous region in all aspects.

The Naadam festival will span over two months and promises a plethora of traditional activities such as wrestling, archery, and horse racing competitions. Tourists can also enjoy unique events like the grassland tourist triathlon, young Naadam, grassland music Naadam, China Supermodel Fashion Festival, Horse City National Car King Competition, Chinese Equestrian Competition, China Horse City Horse Race, and many more. Additionally, the Daren Naadam and agricultural and livestock product exhibitions will allow visitors to experience the diverse cultural delights and natural beauty of the Xilin Gol prairie.

With the slogan “Nadam every day, the whole region can be visited,” the festival aims to offer participants an immersive experience while enjoying the serenity and splendor of the Xilin Gol grasslands.

The Tourism Naadam Festival continues to attract tourists and locals alike, promoting cultural exchange, economic growth, and the preservation of traditional customs. The event showcases the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region’s commitment to upholding its cultural heritage and creating memorable experiences for all participants.

(Editors in charge: Liu Ze, Zhang Xuedong)

