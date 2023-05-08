Home » 34-year-old heavily intoxicated and without a driver’s license in Ludwigshafen
34-year-old heavily intoxicated and without a driver’s license in Ludwigshafen

Ludwigshafen. A man was drunk and without a driver’s license on Sunday morning in Ludwigshafen. According to the police, a taxi driver alerted the officials at around 8.25 a.m. because the 34-year-old driver in front of him was driving his silver Mercedes in strong wavy lines on Saarlandstrasse. As he overtook the man, he sat in front of him again, braked him to a standstill and then reversed towards his taxi.

The taxi driver was ultimately able to avoid a collision by taking immediate evasive action. According to the officials, the Mercedes driver then continued his journey towards Schänzeldamm at well over 100 km/h. As a result of a traffic check on Deutsche Straße, it was found that the man from the Bad-Dürkheim district was driving with a blood alcohol content of more than two thousand and showed signs of cannabis consumption.

The officers also found that the 34-year-old did not have a driver’s license. After taking a blood sample at the office, he was released. He is now being investigated on suspicion of drunken driving, driving without a license, dangerous interference with road traffic and holding a prohibited motor vehicle race.

Witnesses who saw the incident are asked to call 0621/963-2122.

