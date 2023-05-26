Home » 34 years in prison for Germán Cáceres for the femicide of his wife María Belén Bernal
34 years in prison for Germán Cáceres for the femicide of his wife María Belén Bernal

Germán Cáceres will spend the next 34 years of his life in prison. This for having murdered his wife.

To the lawyer María Belén Bernal; Cáceres, killed her inside a police station, an institution to which he belonged.

The trial hearing against Cárceres and another official of the Police ended this Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The Pichincha court confirmed the innocence of the lieutenant Alphonse Camachosecond person involved in the case.

He was being investigated for an alleged omission of functions by not preventing the violent act.

Elizabeth Otavalothe victim’s mother, commented that Cáceres asked to stay in prison 4 in Quito because her life was in danger.

“He cannot set conditions, who does he think he is?” Otavalo said.

The woman pointed out that the defendant should go to a maximum security prison such as the Penitentiary or The Rock in Guayaquil.

These days, the audio taken from María Belén Bernal’s cell phone was leaked.

There the lawyer is heard asking for help, before her husband took her life.

The material reached the ears of Bernal’s son. “They have dirty strategies,” said Otavalo, referring to the defense of Cáceres.

For his part, Jesús López, a lawyer for the Bernal family, stated that at the hearing they requested the maximum sentence for the former lieutenant for the crime of femicide, as well as reparation measures.

“So that this atrocious fact is never forgotten, we ask that a bust of María Belén Bernal be placed outside block three, known as Castillo de Greiscol,” said lawyer Jesús López.

This at the High School of Police Alberto Enriquez Galloin Quito, where Bernal was murdered.

Requests in court verdict

Regarding economic reparation, he had advanced that the court should make an analysis based on the parameters established by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

The Bernal’s mother He requested that the economic reparation be 1,600 thousand dollars.

The history of this case began on September 11, 2022.

That day, lawyer María Belén Bernal disappeared inside the Alberto Enríquez Gallo Higher Police School in Quito.

His lifeless body was found in the casitagua hilla few kilometers from the police training school.

Her husband Germán Cáceres was captured in northern Colombia on December 30, 2022.

They transferred him to the Mariscal Sucre airport on January 3, 2023 and that same night they took him to La Roca prison in Guayaquil.

However, as a result of an attack in this prison, he was mobilized until the jail four in the north of Quito.

The sentence against Germán Cáceres is 34 years and eight months in jail.

He is currently 34 years old which means he will be released from prison at the age of 68.

