340,000 families will reduce their income tax payment by $198 million annually with the new Lasso tax reform – Diario La Hora

The deduction for personal expenses is extended to more than $15,000 per year. In addition, pet expenses are included such as deductible.

Pablo Arosemena, Minister of Economy, explained this May 11, 2023, during a press conference in Carondelet, he explained that the Organic Law for the Strengthening of the Family Economy will be sent immediately to the Assembly.

This law is the new tax reform of the Government of Lasso, in order to reduce the payment of income tax of the “Ecuadorian family, especially the middle class.”

According to Arosemena, the fiscal order
now allows for further tax reduction.

“We are tripling annual deductible expenses to $15,294 depending on family responsibilities. That is, the more charges, the less tax to pay, “he asserted.

The Minister of Economy stressed that 99.8% of families that currently pay income tax, that is, around 340,000 households will see an average reduction of $558 in savings from this tax.

People with family members with rare and catastrophic diseases will automatically have the benefit of deducting up to the total limit of personal expenses.

In addition, pet expenses are included as deductibles for all families.

pet expenses will also be deductible.

Francisco Briones, director of the Internal Revenue Service (SRI), stated that the deduction of personal expenses will be progressive according to family responsibilities.

» $195 million returned to families’ pockets. And according to President Lasso’s disposition, it will be applicable from the publication of the Official Gazette. In other words, it will take immediate effect,” Briones said.

Simplification and reduction for the payment of taxes in the Regime of Popular Businesses and Microenterprises (RIMPE)

Briones said that all popular businesses with sales of up to $2,500 will pay zero income tax.

With income between $2,500 and $20,000 they will have a progressive income tax payment between $5 and $60.

In addition, all popular businesses, which are up to $20,000 in monthly income, will pay 0% VAT.

Likewise, Briones stressed that artisans are excluded.

At the same time, taxi drivers are included as a popular business. With this, the formal duty of issuing electronic invoices is removed.

Creation of taxes for bets and shows

Finally, Briones explained that the law creates a single income tax for sports forecast operators.

Specifically, 15% is established on the difference between the monthly income that they receive minus the prizes that they give to the players. The payment will be monthly.

In addition, 15% will be charged on the prizes received by the players.

Finally, the director of the SRI also announced that the VAT of 12% is established for public shows. (JS)

