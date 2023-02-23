Home News $3,423 million to recover degraded areas in Lloró and Bagadó
News

$3,423 million to recover degraded areas in Lloró and Bagadó

by admin
$3,423 million to recover degraded areas in Lloró and Bagadó

On February 20, the Environmental Corporation for the Sustainable Development of Chocó, Codechocó, began the process to contract the recovery of forested areas degraded by anthropic activity in the municipalities of Bagadó and Lloró, for a value of 3,423 million pesos.

This is public invitation No. 03 -2023 with a selection process for ESAL (non-profit entities). Contract duration: 10 months. Contract termination date: December 31, 2023.

The recovery of forested areas degraded by open-pit mining activity represents a response to land use conflicts generated by the perverse environmental dynamics that mining and logging have always developed in the region, as constantly recorded in the different environmental diagnoses; This process will be carried out through an initial process of training in culture and participation for environmental and territorial management of 300 members of the community and the establishment and maintenance in a participatory manner of 450 hectares of degraded areas with the purpose of generating employment. in the region; Finally, 20 plots will be established for the follow-up and monitoring of the restored areas.

In this sense, the project seeks:

✓ Informal education service within the framework of biodiversity conservation and ecosystem services

✓ Ecosystem restoration service

See also  When Li Xiangyu investigated the power operation guarantee and parking management in tourist attractions during the Spring Festival, he emphasized to ensure that the city runs in an orderly manner and the Spring Festival is safe and peaceful.

You may also like

Galvis prepares for the Paranational Games

book made free after the publisher received a...

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake occurred in Tajikistan, and...

“They are letting Playa Salguero die”: community

Precarious support teacher, appeals for permanent employment. That’s...

good things sell themselves

five streaming films that should have won the...

Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau took three...

Israel denounces the launch of six projectiles from...

Pd: Elly Schlein closes primary campaign in Palermo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy