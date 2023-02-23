On February 20, the Environmental Corporation for the Sustainable Development of Chocó, Codechocó, began the process to contract the recovery of forested areas degraded by anthropic activity in the municipalities of Bagadó and Lloró, for a value of 3,423 million pesos.

This is public invitation No. 03 -2023 with a selection process for ESAL (non-profit entities). Contract duration: 10 months. Contract termination date: December 31, 2023.

The recovery of forested areas degraded by open-pit mining activity represents a response to land use conflicts generated by the perverse environmental dynamics that mining and logging have always developed in the region, as constantly recorded in the different environmental diagnoses; This process will be carried out through an initial process of training in culture and participation for environmental and territorial management of 300 members of the community and the establishment and maintenance in a participatory manner of 450 hectares of degraded areas with the purpose of generating employment. in the region; Finally, 20 plots will be established for the follow-up and monitoring of the restored areas.

In this sense, the project seeks:

✓ Informal education service within the framework of biodiversity conservation and ecosystem services

✓ Ecosystem restoration service