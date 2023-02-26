35,000 grams of marijuana were seized in Santiago de Cali along with the recovery of a vehicle reported stolen and the capture of a person.

This successful operation takes place within the framework of the Plan against the sale and local drug trafficking of the Metropolitan Police of the capital of the Valley and was carried out in the Sucre neighborhood located in commune 9 of the city.

operational:

The units of the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants, attached to the Junín Police station, require the private vehicle for a registration and verification procedure. The driver tries to evade police control, being intercepted meters later.

Inside the vehicle, apparent construction materials such as paint containers and boxes were found, which concealed the narcotic substance inside.

When carrying out the corresponding verifications, it was possible to establish that the vehicle had been reported as stolen in July 2022 and also had its identification systems altered.

The prisoner, who has a judicial record for prisoner escape and theft in the department of Cauca, was left at the disposal of a Guarantee Control Judge who imposed an intramural security measure on him for the crimes of receiving and trafficking narcotics.

The command of this police unit will be attentive to the requirements of the citizenry and invites the community to provide information that helps to break down the scourges of crime. For this purpose, contact the cell phone 3116253670, the emergency line 123 or 156 of the Cooperating Network, where police professionals guarantee complete confidentiality.

