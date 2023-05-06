35 years ago the farewell to Tortora, icon of the judicial error – breaking latest news

Arrested, photographed in handcuffs between two carabinieri and thus proposed to public opinion in the newspapers and on TV; convicted in the first instance; finally acquitted with full formula: 35 years have passed since May 18, 1988 when Enzo Tortora died, the popular television presenter, whose story has become a symbol, often still evoked, of the judicial error. The nightmare, for Tortora, had ended less than a year earlier: accused of having been part of Raffaele Cutolo’s New Organized Camorra, on September 15, 1986 the Court of Appeal of Naples, in an Italy divided between guilty and innocent, had acquitted him of the charge of Camorra association, judging the pentiti who accused him unreliable. His innocence was definitively confirmed by the Cassation on 13 June 1987.

The investigation into Enzo Tortora began in the early months of 1983, when Pasquale Barra and Giovanni Pandico, prominent figures of the New Camorra Organized (Nco) decided to dissociate themselves from the organization and to collaborate with the investigators. The two pentiti indicated Tortora, “the one from Portobello” (very popular television program of the time, which he conducted) as belonging to the Nco with the task of drug courier. The journalist and television presenter was arrested in Rome on June 17 of that year, during an operation directed by the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office for the execution of 856 arrest warrants. Tortora was arrested at dawn in a hotel in the center of Rome, but was taken to prison in the late morning, only when – according to the defenders – photographers and videographers, warned, were ready to portray the presenter with handcuffs on his wrists.

From the first moment Tortora said he was innocentdespite the constant growth of the number of repentants who accused him.

In his cell he wrote numerous letters, continuing to scream his innocence, many of which were addressed to his daughter Silvia, who died last year, who published them in a book entitled ‘Dear Silvia’, and who never stopped fighting for complete rehabilitation of the father.

After seven months of detention in prison, he obtained house arrest, almost coinciding with the repentance of a robber, Gianni Melluso, known as Gianni il bello, who told of drug deliveries he made in Tortora on behalf of the Milanese boss Francis Turatello.

Statements later retracted by Melluso himself, who also made accusations, which proved unfounded after a long investigation by the magistracy of Potenza, against magistrates and investigators who had dealt with the case of the television presenter. Enzo Tortora was elected Radical MEP on 17 June 1984. On 20 July 1984 he returned to freedom and announced that he would ask the European Parliament to grant authorization to proceed against him; authorization which was given on December 10 of that year.

Indicted on 4 February 1985, Enzo Tortora appeared before the Court of Naples, reaffirming his innocence to the judges, in contrast with the accusations of the pentiti. On September 17, the first instance sentence arrived: sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment for mafia-type criminal association and drug trafficking. A year later, on September 15, 1986, the Court of Appeal of Naples reversed the verdict: Tortora was acquitted with full formula, the pentiti judged not credible. “It’s the end of a nightmare”, She said. The first criminal section of the Cassation definitively confirmed the presenter’s innocence on June 13, 1987. Less than a year later, on May 18, 1988, Enzo Tortora died of lung cancer.