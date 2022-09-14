BRUSSELS – Thirty-five thousand free passes dedicated to those who turn 18 to explore Europe and its culture by train, for free. Applications will reopen on 11 October to participate in the ‘DiscoverEU’ program, aimed at young people from the countries of the Erasmus + program, and to win a train ticket to discover the Old Continent. To try your luck, just apply on the European Youth Portal (https://europa.eu/youth/home_it) by answering a quiz. There is time until October 25th. Girls and boys who successfully completed the selection quiz, and who were born between January 1, 2004 and December 31, 2004, will be able to travel to Europe for up to 30 days from March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024. The winners they will also continue to benefit from a discount card for over 40,000 services including public transport, culture, accommodation, food and sport. Commissioner for Innovation and Culture, Education and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, wished all the candidates good luck and added: “Promoting cultural exchanges through sustainable travel could not be more relevant than it is today” .