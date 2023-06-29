36℃ is another sauna day-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

As soon as the rain presses the pause button, the sun and temperature will let themselves go.

Since yesterday, the weather in Hangzhou has been sunny and hot. The rare sunny weather in the rainy season, the sky is really blue and really hot. The highest temperature in Hangzhou hit 36.2°C yesterday. It is mainly cloudy in Hangzhou today, with some showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon. The temperature is about the same as yesterday, 26-36 ℃, and the southwest wind is 3-4. It is still very stuffy. Everyone, pay attention to heatstroke prevention.

Zhejiang continues to be hot today

The highest temperature in Hangzhou is around 36°C

Say goodbye to the cool rain for a while. With the northward lift of the subtropical high, the weather style in Hangzhou has changed since yesterday, with sunny and hot weather combined with scattered showers or thunderstorms.

Yesterday, Sunshine came to report early. At 9:00 am, the temperature in Hangzhou exceeded 30°C, and the highest temperature even reached 36.2°C. The sun was hot, and it looked like a midsummer sauna day. Zhejiang players also performed well in the national temperature list. The high temperature in a wide range is booming. At 10:00 yesterday, the temperature in Zhejiang has reached 30°C across the board, of which Yuyao is 34.2°C, ranking fourth in the national temperature list. At 16:00, although the high temperature range in Zhejiang has been greatly reduced, there are still areas where the “high fever” does not subside.

Zhejiang is still sunny to cloudy today, and the high temperature range is still relatively large. It is expected that the highest temperature in Hangzhou today will be about the same as yesterday, around 36°C. However, due to the high relative humidity, the feeling of stuffiness will be more prominent. Even if the highest temperature is 33°C-34°C, the body temperature may reach around 40°C. Taking Lishui as an example, in the next 7 days, it will basically be challenged above the high temperature line, and the lowest temperature at night will also be around 25°C, so the feeling of heat will continue throughout the day. Everyone should take measures to prevent heatstroke and cool down, pay attention to the adverse effects of high temperature weather on human health, and beware of heat stroke and heat stroke. At the same time, heavy rain and strong convection cannot be ignored, and it is necessary to be highly alert to the possibility of extreme winds.

If you want to travel to Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, please pay attention

40 ℃ + extreme high temperature will be online again

With the end of the primary and secondary school exams, some parents in Hangzhou have already begun to prepare for “staggered peak” travel before the summer vacation.

If you plan to go to Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and other places in the near future, you must pay attention. Starting today, the extreme high temperature of 40°C+ will be online again in some of the above areas. You must do a good job of heatstroke prevention and sun protection when traveling.

Remember the regional extreme high temperature weather in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong and other places during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday? From June 21 to 24, the highest temperature at 14 national stations broke historical records, and the area above 40°C affected 70,000 square kilometers. After that, the cool and hot rain came online alternately. Like yesterday, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area temporarily bid farewell to the high temperature under the pressure of rain.

But starting today, the high temperature in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and other places will “return”. From June 29th to July 2nd, under the control of the high pressure ridge, the high temperature in the North China Plain increased again. It is expected that from June 30th to July 1st, it will reach the peak stage of the current round of high temperature weather. Extreme high temperatures of over 40°C may also occur in many places in the North China Plain, and the highest temperature in some areas may once again break the historical record. Like Shijiazhuang, it may encounter 40°C again on Friday.

This time, South China and Jiangnan are also getting hotter along with the North. As the subtropical high intensifies and extends westward and northward, the rainwater in the south of the Yangtze River and southern China is replaced by hot and muggy weather. The actual temperature is much higher than the air temperature. The minimum temperature at night also remains high, and the muggy heat runs through the day. In addition to Hangzhou, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Changsha, Nanchang, etc. in big cities, the high temperature will continue to increase their presence in the next week.

