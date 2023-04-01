Home News 36 deceased leaves collapse of floor in India – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
The death toll from the collapse of a building in India amounted to 36 people. The accident happened on Thursday afternoon in the Madhya Pradesh region, an area located in the center of the country. For almost 24 hours both the rescue teams and the Army have been trying to find survivors.

Dozens of worshipers were celebrating a large religious festival in the city of Indore when the ground gave way and they fell into a pit surrounded by ladders used in religious rituals. This is not the first time that crowds and celebrations of holy dates have ended in serious accidents in India.

One of the worst such tragedies occurred on January 25, 2005, when at least 258 people were killed during a Hindu pilgrimage in the western state of Maharashtra. “Seventeen people were rescued. 36 bodies were recovered,” he told Manish Kapooria, a police officer.

On the floor were women, children and an 18-month-old baby. All of them fell into a 7.5 meter deep well, according to the Times of India newspaper.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday he was “extremely saddened” by the accident. “My prayers are with all those affected and with their families,” he added.

