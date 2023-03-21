Due to the heavy rains and hailstorms that began on Saturday March 18 and spread throughout the festive bridge of San José, several emergencies were generated due to flooding that alerted the Irrigation Management service. of the District Secretariat for Social Integration that supported the Unified Command Posts in the towns of Usme, Rafael Uribe Uribe, Usaquén and Chapinero, points most affected by climatic events.

After the activation of emergencies by Idiger, the entity launched the Institutional Emergency Response Strategy to carry out the respective characterization, identification and delivery of humanitarian aid elements to affected families in critical points in the Las Poppies, Blue Danube and El Rosal, Las Violetas, Portal II, Arrayanes and San Luis.

In total, there were 36 emergencies associated with the first rainy season divide like this: 13 mass removals; in the town of Chapinero there were 5, in Santa Fe 1, San Cristóbal 2, Usme 1 and Rafael Uribe Uribe 4. Due to tree overturning a total of 5, and they occurred in the towns of Chapinero 3, Santa Fe 1, Rafael Uribe Uribe 1. Due to insufficient drainage 11, in the sectors of Usaquén with 4, Chapinero 5, San Cristóbal 1, and Rafael Uribe Uribe 1. And because of the hailstorm 5, all in Chapinero.

In the Las Amapolas neighborhood of the town of Usme, approximately 15 homes were affected by the ingress of rainwaterwhich were characterized by the Secretariat for Social Integration and humanitarian aid was provided to mitigate the effects.

In the Danubio Azul neighborhood of the Rafael Uribe Uribe locality, 10 households made up of 29 adults, 13 boys and girls for a total of 42 people were characterized. IDIGER requested 43 night kits, 10 cleaning kits, 7 kitchen kits, 7 stoves, 4 zinc tiles and 43 pajamas. Additionally, the Integration Secretariat requested 10 vouchers exchangeable for food.

The El Rosal and Portal II neighborhoods of the same locality received night kits, cleaning kits, kitchen kits, and pajamas. In the Las Violetas neighborhood of the town of Usme, 2 affected households made up of 6 adults, 3 children, for a total of 9 people were identified. It is important to remember that the city faces the first rainy season of the year, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) has been repetitive in reporting that rainfall will continue until June.

The emergency entities of the District reiterate their call to abide by the recommendations of the authorities, verify that the aqueduct and sewage systems of their properties do not present leaks or tie-breaks to avoid overflows, do not throw garbage on the street, this generates obstructions, affecting roads , basements and homes For emergencies report to line 123.