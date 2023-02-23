Once Europe has gone down the war gorge, one year after the development of hostilities, there are some issues that gravitate around the most important geopolitical event in the last decade originating in 2014 with the Russian annexation of Crimea.

First, classic warfare. The conflagration has made it clear that war in the classical sense has returned. In other words, the clash between States over strategically disputed territories will increasingly demand the professional strengthening of the land, sea and air armies as well as all the apparatuses that correspond to the design of increasingly connected defense and national security policies. to changing world scenarios.

Second, democracy versus authoritarianism. Much of what is in the background of this war is the ideological dispute between democracy and all anti-democratic expressions of power. Unfortunately, in recent years we have seen how democracies have been threatened by extremely high levels of populism and authoritarianism that are increasingly fed through social networks that are in arrears of being properly regulated, as Unesco has announced.

Third, war economy. Added to the above, the economic crisis unleashed globally from 2020 with the arrival of Covid-19 has intensified due to the war; especially in terms of inflation, unemployment and migration, which has even led to talk of “deglobalizing” (Deglobalization) international economic relations.

Fourth, market and populism. Precisely, The economic crisis opened the way for the enemies of the market (liberal institution par excellence) to return to gain more and more strength. These populists, of all stripes, have democratic institutions as their favorite target and, in some cases, the market and all its ramifications that have given life to an economic model whose mistakes and successes are historically well known. But, by far it has been the only one that has achieved levels of well-being and development like no other.

Fifth, international justice. There is not the slightest doubt that at the end of this tragedy, the International Criminal Court will have a leading role exceptional. It is not a revelation to say that the winner almost always imposes a system of justice on the loser that is, ultimately, the price to pay for defeat in the theater of operations.

The Kremlin has committed all kinds of crimes against humanity; Hence, if the war is not won, its leaders will be able to face international justice even if Russia has withdrawn from the Rome Statute.

Sixth, security for climate change. The recent Security Conference in Munich has resulted in a very clear vision of security. From the panel “Cleaner and Meaner: The Military Energy Transition by Design” it is deduced that NATO will maintain the collective security scheme in order to preserve operational effectiveness and maintain a credible deterrence posture by virtue of the fact that the armed forces adapt to the climatic changes, increasing their energy efficiency and introducing clean technologies.

This means that military technology will increasingly aim to reduce the levels of energy dependence of any actor outside the alliance to avoid, in the long term, blackmail like the one Europe has suffered since last year.

Seventh, the nuclear threat. Since February 24 of last year, Moscow has wanted to blackmail the West with its nuclear arsenal; however, he had not taken a step like the one he just took. The suspension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is very telling at a time of war like this, because, free of this commitment -which it had already been partially breaching- it will be able to use its nuclear power at the whim and whim of Putin.

For world security it is an alarming fact, because, although the treaty did not seek a nuclear reduction or limitation, it did guarantee at least stability in this matter.

Eighth, geopolitical transition. At the end of this war, nothing will be the same. The new order of things will largely reflect the outcome of the war. Moreover, the changes will not only be of a geopolitical order, but also institutional. In other words, it will be an opportunity for us to witness a reform, for example, within the United Nations Security Council. Similarly, as has been seen, there will be changes in NATO and the European Union.

After Biden’s trip to Kiev and his speech in Warsaw with which he responded to the Kremlin, the conclusion is very clear: Putin has definitively broken with the decadent West to strengthen his relationship with Beijing, as seen in the visit from Wang Yi to Moscow; meanwhile, the West will have to become increasingly stronger to balance a Eurasia in turmoil and on the verge of total collapse.