36th China·Harbin Summer Concert Kicks Off, Celebrating the City’s Musical Heritage

Title: 36th China·Harbin Summer Concert kicks off, showcasing the city’s rich musical heritage

Date: August 07, 2023

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Li Fei Cai Tao

The 36th China·Harbin Summer Concert, sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Harbin Municipal People’s Government, commenced on the evening of August 6th at the Harbin Grand Theater. This prestigious music event, known as the “Ha Xia” concert, was inaugurated by Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism, Lu Yingchuan.

Prominent figures, including Zhang Anshun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Harbin Municipal Party Committee, and Michael Patarini, President of the International Accordion Federation, were present at the opening ceremony. Notable attendees also included provincial leaders Jia Yumei, Han Shengjian, Chi Zijian, and representatives from relevant provincial departments and Harbin City.

In his speech, Vice Minister Lu Yingchuan emphasized Harbin’s rich cultural heritage and its reputation as the “City of Music.” Recognizing the concert’s significance as a cultural business card for the city, he announced that the opening day of the “Ha Xia” concert, August 6th, will now be celebrated as “Harbin Music Day.” This initiative aims to strengthen cultural self-confidence and contribute to the overall development of socialist literature and art in line with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Secretary Zhang Anshun praised Harbin’s distinctive fusion of Chinese and Western cultures, emphasizing the city’s unique musical temperament. Under the guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visions for cultural construction, Harbin has integrated the development of the “Music City” into its urban planning. The city has made significant strides in exploring music cultural resources, further enhancing the brand impact of the “Ha Xia” concert and promoting the integration of red culture, music culture, and ice and snow culture.

Representing the International Accordion Federation, Michael Patarini congratulated the opening of the 36th “Ha Xia” concert. He applauded Harbin’s extensive music civilization and profound cultural legacy, highlighting how the concert adds splendor to the city’s reputation as the “Ice City Summer Capital.”

The 36th “Ha Xia” concert, known for its professionalism, diversity, and international appeal, is set to create unforgettable memories for musicians and music enthusiasts worldwide.

The opening performance, titled “Meeting in the City of Music and Singing the Revival of the Future,” commenced with the enchanting melody of “Sun Island.” Combining symphony, vocal music, ballet, and other artistic forms, the performance vividly expressed the spirit of “building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.”

Throughout the course of the concert, a variety of activities and performances will take place, including national and international competitions, Chinese and foreign classic series performances, and cultural events such as the “People’s Festival, Wonderful Harsha” and the “East Asian Culture Festival.” Notable highlights include the 15th National Vocal Music Exhibition, the 2023 Harbin Schoenfeld String Competition, the 6th Harbin International Accordion Art Week, and various ballet and theatre performances.

The concert will also feature a range of popular cultural activities, including the national art popularization chorus conductor training courses and the “citizen music carnival.” Additionally, the event will host exhibitions and performances of intangible cultural heritage, further enhancing Harbin’s status as the cultural capital of East Asia.

The 36th China·Harbin Summer Concert promises to be a grand celebration of music and culture, serving as a platform to showcase Harbin’s artistic prowess and promote international cultural exchanges.

