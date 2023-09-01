37 gang members captured during Operation Tazumal II

The authorities of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security announced this Thursday the capture of 37 gang members belonging to the 18 Sureños structure, during Operation Tazumal T. Also, 40 summonses were ordered against members of this clique who are already being held in different centers penalties.

The minister of the branch, Ovidio Villatoro, said that the captures are in the framework of the war against the gangs declared by the government since March of last year. According to Villatoro, the execution of the operation was carried out by the National Civil Police (PNC), in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), where they captured gang members belonging to the 18 Sureños, Chalchuapa Tribe, and that among these there were 8 homeboys.

According to the minister, the defendants will be prosecuted for the crimes of aggravated homicide and illegal groups, since three cases of homicides committed in April, June and August 2021 are attributed to these terrorists.

In the operation, 22 cell phones, 22 cartridges for a 45mm pistol and a firearm were seized from the gang members, according to Villatoro.

Besides the homeboys captured to be identified as Oscar Alexander Zetino Arroyo, alias swimming Dogs Ricardo Sánchez Lemus, Alias ​​POHP José Manuel Flores Velado, Alias ​​children Jojojo Lexander Antonio Barriente Duarte, alias chinemas. Valencia, alias Mincho, Guillermo Otoniel de Leon Vasquez, alias El Motaosué Ronaldo Juarez Javier, alias Guare

“We continue to win this #GuerraContraPandillas, with this we managed to give another hard blow to this structure and know that we are going to make sure that they pay for decades in prison,” said the minister.