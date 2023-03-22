Home News 37 million people lack drinking water in Latin America
37 million people lack drinking water in Latin America

Around “37 million people lack access to drinking water” in Latin America and the Caribbean and more than 80% of the countries in the region suffer “problems derived from water deficit,” the OAS warned Wednesday.

In addition, coinciding with World Water Day, the Organization of American States warns in a statement that approximately 50% of the region’s citizens live in areas of “extreme” and “high” climatic vulnerability and 110 million people ” They don’t have access to modern sanitation services.

According to the OAS, climate change exacerbates the challenges of managing water resources in the region. He gives as an example the accelerated loss of South American glaciers that “affects the provision of water for human consumption, agricultural use and hydroelectric power generation.”

Droughts and water scarcity in Central America and the Caribbean “caused greater poverty, food insecurity and migration, and increased gender gaps,” laments the organization.

Currently “time is short, and it is necessary to speed up the pace” to achieve the goal of Water for All, one of the UN’s sustainable development goals, he maintains.

The OAS claims to have mobilized nearly $1 billion for water projects in Latin America and the Caribbean over the past 70 years.

